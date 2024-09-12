Project Buyer to Automotive Company in Gothenburg
Experis AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2024-09-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Experis AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a skilled purchaser with a passion for supplier relations and project management in purchasing? We are now looking for a driven and experienced Project Buyer with a sense of Supplier Relations to strengthen the team and drive successful projects.
Start: Immediate
End: 6 months with the possibility of extension
Main duties and responsabilities (but not limited to):
* Be the main purchasing interface towards suppliers during the project, lead technical reviews with suppliers, make sure project deliverables from supplier side are met on time and budget
* Manage engineering changes, including commercial discussions
* Manage prototype suppliers (including negotiation, agreements, prototype tools orders)
* Communicate with Category team about specific supplier needs and support investigation of new supplier base when required
* Support sales and engineering with project cost and pricing objectives in close cooperation with the Category Buyers
* Carry out project management, planning activities and maintain reporting
* Carry out RFQ kick offs with correct data and teams
* Responsibility for the handover of projects to Category Buyers
* Initiate and coordinate supplier VAVE activities, including organization of supplier days and workshops
Requirements :
* Educated to degree level or relevant qualification
* Experience in procurement and dealing with direct material into manufacturing operations.
* Good communication skills, both written and oral, at all levels
* Project management
* Commercial background, attention to detail, appreciation of Global economics.
* Organisation skills, ability to prioritize
* Effective cross-cultural Communication
* Technical understanding or engineering background is a bonus
* Proactivity and drive to continuous improvement
* Computer literate and good working knowledge of Microsoft Office Systems and ERP
For this assignment you will be employed by Jeffersonwells and work at our customers.
Interested?
To apply for the position, click on the "Apply Now" button.
If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact Consultant Manager Carl-Henric Möller by phone 031-617235.We look forward to receiving your application!
Om Jeffersonwells
As a consultant at Jeffersonwells, you will have the opportunity to develop your skills on assignments at some of Sweden's largest companies in many different industries. We are proud of our consultants and together we find the right challenges for you. You and your personal consultant manager develop a career plan based on your specific goals and the competencies you want to develop. Jeffersonwells offers you employment within collective agreements, including overtime pay, vacation, occupational pension and insurance. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "f0892ef1-dae9-". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Experis AB
(org.nr 556855-1104) Kontakt
Carl-Henric Möller +4631617235 Jobbnummer
8895983