Project Assistant position in Circular Economy in the Built Environment
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2024-05-07
Are you interested in sustainability of the urban built environment? We offer a project assistant position that will allow to deepen your knowledge and actively develop new understandings of how to increase the circularity and sustainability of the construction sector, focusing on the extensive quantities of resources accumulated in the built environment.
Project description
The successful candidate will be part of an international JPI ERA-Net project team and is expected to be able to collaborate with and address end-users as real demand owners and incorporate their needs into analytical methods. The position involves supporting the Sustainable Building research group in: the development of a tool to quantify and visualize the flows and stocks of materials in urban built environments in city case studies, in particular, construction materials, elements, and components; Identifying and retrieving primary data on built environment projects; characterizing the stocks of materials in Sweden; developing communication and dissemination material; and support the organization of meetings and events.
Information about the research group
The research group 'Sustainable building' deals with concepts, tools and strategies to enhance the sustainability performance of construction materials, building products, road infrastructures, and entire cities. As a project assistant in the Sustainable Building group, you will be part of a team of architecture-, engineering-, and innovation researchers working actively with co-creation processes and analytical methods towards a more sustainable and circular built environment.
Qualifications
Applicants should have a master's degree in architectural or civil engineering, industrial ecology, environmental engineering. We are seeking a self-motivated candidate with analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with experience in systems thinking, and with knowledge in the fields of architecture, construction engineering and urban planning. The applicant should also be able to work with partners from different countries and have relevant experience in projects in the context of urban systems and circular economy.
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited until the end of the year of 2024 with a possibility of extension to a maximum of one year.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with reference number 20240272 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, reference number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, ref.number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2024-06-04
For questions, please contact:
Associate Prof. Leonardo Rosado, Building Technology Division,rosado@chalmers.se
Chalmers University of Technology conducts research and education in engineering sciences, architecture, technology-related mathematical sciences, natural and nautical sciences, working in close collaboration with industry and society. The strategy for scientific excellence focuses on our six Areas of Advance; Energy, Health Engineering, Information and Communication Technology, Materials Science, Production and Transport. The aim is to make an active contribution to a sustainable future using the basic sciences as a foundation and innovation and entrepreneurship as the central driving forces. Chalmers has around 11,000 students and 3,000 employees. New knowledge and improved technology have characterised Chalmers since its foundation in 1829, completely in accordance with the will of William Chalmers and his motto: Avancez! Ersättning
