QQFS, a Gothenburg based fieldwork agency and now a wholly owned subsidiary of the M3 Group, is a leader in providing data-collection services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. We are specialized in conducting both qualitative and quantitative market research in The Nordics, Benelux, Austria and Switzerland. Furthermore, we are also able to assist with fieldwork in the Eastern European markets and the Baltics.



More information about us can be found on our website:



Dutch speaking and looking for a new career with a global leading company?We are looking for a Dutch-speaking Project Assistant to recruit participants for various medical market research projects across European countries. You will recruit health care professionals and patients for interviews or group discussions as well as provide support to our panel members. The work is done on the phone and by email - it is beneficial if you enjoy communicating with new people. Basic computer knowledge is also required.



This role can be based from home in any EU country. Though remote working is currently allowed, you must work office hours for Central European Time.



Work description

Recruiting participants for medical market research projects

Communication with project managers and fellow team members

Scheduling interviews

Customer support for the participants



Qualifications

Good communicational skills

Fluent in written and spoken Dutch

Sufficient level English and/or Swedish

Computer and social media knowledge (Office + Outlook 365)



We offer

A Project Assistant role in the Dutch team working on the Dutch and Belgian

An international work environment - colleagues from 15 different countries

Training will be provided when the employment starts

Office hours: 08:30-17:00

Newly refurbished offices with good transport links to the city center

A career at a global leader in healthcare market research, part of the M3 Group, named #5 in Forbes 2017 - Most Innovative Growth Companies in the World list.



This is a unique opportunity to help ensure the quality of our services in a friendly and supportive environment. Not only do we offer high-quality services and superior customer service, we are also committed to going further, as individuals and as an organization. Our company values of independence, collaboration, and trust serve as a foundation for everything we do and inspire us to achieve great things together.



We will place great importance to your personal suitability. Welcome with your application no later than April 30th, 2021. The employment will start with a 6 month probation period.



Please submit your application on recruto by following the instructions on this page. Applications sent by email will not be considered.



Varaktighet, arbetstid

Heltid Vikariat



Publiceringsdatum

2021-04-08



Ersättning

Fast



Så ansöker du

Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-02

Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan



Företag

Qualitative And Quantitative Fieldwork Service (



Jobbnummer

5677587



