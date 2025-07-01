Project Assistant: Literature review for Fischer Tropsch synthesis
2025-07-01
We are looking for a project assistant to carry out a literature review on Fischer-Tropsch synthesis and contribute to the development of a review article. This short-term project is conducted in close collaboration with industrial partners.
About the department
The position is located at the Division of Chemical Engineering within the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering at Chalmers. Our division combines experimental research and modeling to address both fundamental and applied challenges. We have a long-standing tradition of close collaboration with industry.
The position is hosted within the Chemical Process and Reaction Engineering unit and is affiliated with the Competence Centre for Catalysis (KCK)-a leading research environment focused on catalysis for sustainable chemical processes.
Job description
• Conduct an in-depth literature review on Fischer-Tropsch synthesis.
• Initiate the writing of a comprehensive review article.
• Collaborate with academic and industrial partners.
• Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis.
Qualifications
• M.Sc. in Chemical Engineering or a closely related field.
• Demonstrated experience in catalysis is required.
Contract terms
• Employment type: Full-time, temporary.
• Duration: 1 September - 1 November 2025.
What we offer
Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
How to apply
Your application must include the following documents in PDF format:
• CV
• Personal letter
• Optional: Copies of degrees, academic transcripts, and other relevant documentation
Submit your application using the button at the bottom of the page. Please note that applications via email will not be accepted.
Application deadline: 30 July 2025
Contact information
Professor Louise Olsson
Division of Chemical Engineering
Email: louise.olsson@chalmers.se
Phone: +46 31 772 4390
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
