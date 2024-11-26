Project Administrator at the Ukrainian Institute in Sweden
2024-11-26
The Ukrainian Institute in Sweden is seeking a dedicated and experienced Project Administrator to join our dynamic and growing team. We are specifically looking for candidates with a proven track record in successfully submitting project applications for grants. The ideal candidate will also have experience in cultural management and/or non-governmental organizations and be eager to promote Ukrainian art and culture in Sweden. We value a genuine passion for culture and project management, as well as a strong commitment to deadlines and accountability.
About the role:
This full-time position offers a unique opportunity to work on a variety of cultural and artistic projects, including festivals, exhibitions, expert discussions, and more. As a Project Administrator, you will help with organizing events and support the team in delivering impactful cultural programs. The role requires flexibility, as you will be expected to work both in the office and at events.
Key Responsibilities:
Prepare and submit successful applications for grants and funding opportunities.
Support and coordinate the organization and management of cultural and arts events.
Communicate and collaborate with partners and stakeholders.
Skills and Qualifications:
Proven experience in successfully submitting project applications for grants, particularly in the cultural or NGO sector.
Strong organizational skills with the ability to manage multiple tasks and meet deadlines.
Excellent written and verbal English is required.
Fluency in Swedish is a strong advantage.
Knowledge of Ukrainian is a plus.
Strong communication skills and ability to work effectively in a team environment.
Ability to remain calm under pressure and thrive in a fast-paced environment, especially during peak festival periods.
Why join us?
At the Ukrainian Institute in Sweden, you will have the opportunity to work in an inspiring environment with a talented team that is passionate about the role of Ukrainian culture in the European community. We value creativity, collaboration, and dedication, and we are looking for someone who shares these values and is eager to contribute to the success of our mission. Located in the picturesque and historic Strömsborg island in the heart of Stockholm, our office offers an inspiring environment for creative collaboration.
How to apply:
Please send your resume and cover letter by December 10th explaining your interest in the position and why you want to work with the Ukrainian Institute in Sweden.
Send your application to contact@ukrainskainstitutet.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-10
E-post: contact@ukrainskainstitutet.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ukrainska Inst i Sverige
Strömsborgsbron 1 (visa karta
)
103 34 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Ukrainska Institutet i Sverige Jobbnummer
9032381