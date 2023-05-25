Professor in Veterinary Public Health (VPH) with emphasis on food safety
Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Science
The department of Biomedical Sciences and Veterinary Public Health
The department of Biomedical Sciences and Veterinary Public Health is responsible for research and education at basic and advanced levels within the disciplines pathology, pharmacology, toxicology, immunology, food safety, virology, bacteriology, parasitology and epizootiology. Read more about our activities and infrastructure here.
Read more about our benefits and what it is like to work at SLU via the following link.
Subject Area
Veterinary public health (VPH) is the application of knowledge and insights of food safety (including drinking water), zoonoses, vector-borne diseases and interaction between humans and animals. The subject of food safety include the handling, preparation and storage of food with a view to prevent poisoning and/or disease. The focus is on risk assessment and management of biological hazards in the food chain - from farm including feed, to table.
Duties
The holder of the position should within the subject area
• lead and contribute to developing internationally successful research
• develop, manage and participate in teaching at basic and advanced level, including doctoral level
• mainly teach within Veterinary Public Health with emphasis on food safety, but also at other at basic and advanced level, including doctoral level supervise and contribute to laboratory work at the Department
• develop and maintain national and international networks and collaborations with academia, relevant agencies, industries, organizations and society at large
• collaborate with other research groups within SLU to strengthen the university's interdisciplinary activities
• apply for external research funding at national and international level
• supervise PhD students (and students undergoing residency)
• actively participate in clinical work and teaching
• participate in and enhance the strategic development of the department, faculty and SLU
• distribute research results and other relevant information to society
• carry out administrative assignments within the department, faculty and university
• have Swedish as a working language within four years.
Qualifications
The successful applicant shall
• have a Degree of Master of Science in Veterinary Medicine
• have Swedish veterinary identification, or be entitled to obtain one upon application in accordance with current applicable legislation, regulations and directives*
• hold a doctorate and competence as associate professor (docent) or equivalent academic qualifications (in a subject relevant to the position)
• demonstrate research expertise and be actively conducting research within the subject area
• have demonstrated the ability to lead and develop a successful internationally recognized research group
• have a proven ability to obtain external research funding in competition
• demonstrate teaching expertise and have shown the ability to integrate research and scientific perspectives in teaching
• have a good knowledge of English.
• Act (2009:302) on activities within animal health care ch. 3. Qualification rules, the Swedish Agency for Agriculture's regulations and general advice on qualifications for animal health personnel (SJVFS 2016:9) ch. 2. Qualification as a veterinarian, as well as European Parliament and Council Directive (2005/36/EC) of 7 September 2005 on the recognition of professional qualifications.
Assessment criteria
The position will be offered to the person who, after a qualitative overall assessment, is assessed to be most suitable to carry out and develop the above mentioned duties and to contribute to the positive development of the organization.
This position offers the vibrant research climate at SLU. The benefits of the position include Swedish family health care provisions, parenting support including generous paid leave of absence policies that allow both parents to care for newborns and toddlers. Additionally Sweden has a well-established pre-school structure as well as an educational system that provides no-cost education through university studies. Find out more facts and stories about Sweden at www.sweden.se
Located in the greater Stockholm region, the city of Uppsala has a rich history and culture, and is a true academic and cultural hub. Find out more about moving, living and working here at https://internationalhub.uppsala.se/
Application deadline:
2023-09-05
Place of work:
Uppsala
Extent:
100%
Form of employment:
Permanent employment
Starting date:
By agreement.
Application:
It is desirable that the application is written in English, as the applications will be assessed by experts both in Sweden and abroad.
For the guidance of your application, there is SLU's appointment procedure for teachers at SLU and General assessment criteria for the appointment of teachers, which you can read here.
Please apply by clicking the apply-button below.
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
