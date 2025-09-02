Professional Home Cleaner at HomeWork® AB (Minimum Salary 164,64 SEK/h)
HomeWork AB Malmö/Lund / Städarjobb / Malmö Visa alla städarjobb i Malmö
2025-09-02
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos HomeWork AB Malmö/Lund i Malmö
HomeWork® AB is one of Sweden's largest home cleaning companies, with clients in Stockholm, Göteborg, Malmö, and Lund. We have focused exclusively on home cleaning since 2007, that is, for more than 17 years.
As a professional home cleaner with HomeWork, your work consists of cleaning our clients' homes weekly, biweekly, and four-weekly. Normally you have two clients per day, sometimes three, but never more. The clients remain the same and so become 'your' clients.
To work as a professional home cleaner with HomeWork, you should be motivated, and skilled in home cleaning, and, preferably, have professional experience as a cleaner. Being skilled in cleaning means you should have good knowledge about cleaning materials and cleaning methods, be able to work meticulously and efficiently, be organized, and have an eye for details.
In addition to cleaning skills, we look at your skills in communication, customer service, administration, and security. Because we only employ personnel who want to work with cleaning as a real profession, we request that you work a minimum of 25% of full-time (that is, at least about 10 hours per week).
If you have the skills we're looking for, we can offer you a very stable job, friendly clients, and a well-organized and helpful administration. We can also offer better employment terms than many other cleaning companies, including:
• Higher salary than in collective agreements
• Full-time work if you want to work full-time
• Compensation for travel by car or public transportation
• Business phone with free calls and free internet
• Bonus program for recommendations to new clients and cleaners
• Healthcare/fitness subsidies
• Up to six weeks of vacation per year
We pay between 164,64 and 174,64 SEK/h (147 and 155,93 SEK/h plus 12% vacation salary), depending primarily on your clients' ratings. Our minimum salary is higher than in collective agreements, and more than many other cleaning companies pay.
For those who aren't familiar with the salary system in Sweden, it's worth to add that we, like all employers in Sweden, also pay social fees of 31.42% of your salary, which include a fee for your retirement. The retirement fee is 10.21% of your salary, and is paid to you by the Swedish government when you retire, irrespective of whether you still live in Sweden or not.
To be eligible to apply, you should:
1. Be motivated, and skilled in home cleaning
2. Be reliable, friendly, and service-minded
3. Speak good Swedish or English (Please note that Swedish is NOT a requirement)
4. Have a residence or work permit in Sweden
5. Plan to work for HomeWork at least 25% of full-time for at least 12 months
6. If requested, present a certificate from the Swedish criminal registry (Belastningsregistret)
Please note that having a driver's license is NOT a requirement.
To learn more about the position, and to apply online in less than three minutes, please visit homework.se/apply.
Please note that we confirm, read, and reply to ALL online applications.
We look forward to hearing from you. )Publiceringsdatum2025-09-02Ersättning
Between 164,64 and 174,64 SEK/h (147 and 155,93 SEK/h plus 12% vacation salary) plus other compensation (see above) Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare HomeWork AB
(org.nr 556597-2030), https://homework.se/apply
Storgatan 12 (visa karta
)
211 42 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
HomeWork AB Malmö/Lund Jobbnummer
9486982