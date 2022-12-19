Produktionsmedarbetare Ramlösa - Sommarjobb & visstidsanställning 2023
2022-12-19
A lot is going on in Ramlösa! Before our high season and before holidays in the summer of 2023, we are now looking for holiday substitutes within our production. But we are also looking for you who can start working full-time already starting in April through September 2023. Whether you are only looking for a summer job and/or a fixed-term employment starting in April, we want to apply via this advertisement.
As an employee in our production, you work as a bottling operator with responsibility for a work area within our bottling lines. As a production employee/bottling operator, your main tasks consist of maintenance, care and supervision of production equipment, quality control and handling of raw materials/input materials. The summer substitutes are full-time shift-based jobs where both weekday and weekend work occur. The roles are placed at our production in Ramlösa outside Helsingborg.
Why should you choose Carlsberg for your summer job?
Carlsberg is a global and expansive company with high ambitions that can offer you a long and solid development journey with us. If you want, you can develop within Carlsberg and go as far as you want. By starting as a summer worker with us, you are warmly welcome back for continued summer work, extra jobs to combine with your studies or why not permanent employment? After that, only you set your limits on how far you can go within the group. Carlsberg offers a working climate
characterized by high pace and commitment! If you are the right person, you are of course behind Carlsberg's three values "Alliance, Responsibility, Act".
What we want from you
We are looking for you who have reached the age of 18 no later than the first working day and who have upper secondary education. It is meritorious if you study at a vocational technical or other technical education at university level or have previous experience of working in producing activities. We are looking for you who have a great technical interest and very good computer skills as large parts of our production are automated. If you have a forklift card, it is an extra plus. As a person, you are committed and responsible with good collaborative skills and a great interest in teamwork.
Secure your summer job today!
If you have questions about the position, you are welcome to contact Talent Specialist Ludvig Åkesson via email: rekrytering@carlsberg.se
. Selection and interviews are ongoing so please send in your application today to secure your summer job as soon as possible. Application deadline is February 15, 2023.
When applying, you will answer a question about whether you are applying for a summer job and/or a fixed-term employment.
Welcome to apply, we look forward to working with you this summer! Så ansöker du
