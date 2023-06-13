Produktionsledare till Baxter Luleå (fd Liko)
2023-06-13
This is where you save and sustain lives
At Baxter, we are deeply connected by our mission. No matter your role at Baxter, your work makes a positive impact on people around the world. You'll feel a sense of purpose throughout the organization, as we know our work improves outcomes for millions of patients.
Baxter's products and therapies are found in almost every hospital worldwide, in clinics and in the home. For over 85 years, we have pioneered significant medical innovations that transform healthcare.
Together, we create a place where we are happy, successful and inspire each other. This is where you can do your best work.
Join us at the intersection of saving and sustaining lives-where your purpose accelerates our mission.
Now we are looking for a Production Leader in Luleå, Sweden. This is a great opportunity for you with a couple of years within manufacturing operations and Lean Manufacturing concepts wishing to grow into new responsibilities.
The main purpose of the position is to work with the development and continuous improvement of the production with assembling, testing and packaging. This position also includes manage production workers and provide on-the-job training and coaching to employees as well as manage and distribute the daily work so that the products are assembled, tested and packaged at the right time and in accordance with applicable specifications. In this role you are also responsible for reporting material deviations to MRB and to report to the daily meetings about production problems occurred, and the outcome of each line in the area.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities
• You will review daily/regularly plant operating performance and advises on changes in operating conditions that will improve efficiencies/quality
• You will troubleshoot/analyze operational problems and advises on their resolution
• You will hold regular discussions with operators (and/or supervisors) to coach performance and improve operational understanding/capability
• You will receive and evaluate ideas for plant improvements and works with qualified engineers to develop project proposals
• You will provide technical/operational advice to project teams
• You will communicate goals and visions to employees, follow up and administrate bonus system for employees
• You will approve timesheets in Flex for own department
• You will act as a role model for other employees
Education, experience and qualifications
• Experience in manufacturing operations and Lean Manufacturing concepts
• Supervisory/ leadership experience
• Preferred Skills/Qualifications: Six Sigma/Lean tools, Regulatory Compliance knowledge, Excel, Word, Powerpoint
• Fluency in Swedish as well as strong English language skills
• Skills/Competencies:
o Ability to develop and coach others
o Ability to prioritize in a fast-paced, changing environment
o Solid conflict resolution skills
o Action oriented/drive for results
o Must be approachable
o Ability to drive continuous improvement
o Team orientation/strong team player
o Detailed-oriented with the ability to work under tight deadlines.
o Excellent interpersonal skills
What we can offer
A developing opportunity for you and a chance to work in a diverse and experienced team with a great mix of people. Joining Baxter means joining a team that you can truly learn from!
• Independent position with an opportunity to build your own strategy and make a real impact.
• A chance to further develop your professional experience in the area of intensive care.
• Internal training tailored to business needs and career goals.
• You will gain excellent exposure and fantastic industry knowledge within the territory working for a global organization.
If you like the sound of the above role and if this role resonates with you, then we'd love to talk to you. Apply here as we would love to discuss it in more detail with you.
