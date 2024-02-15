Produktägare
If you're passionate about working on projects that make a positive impact, and you have the skills and experience to drive digital innovation in the financial services sector, you might be the perfect candidate for our Product Owner role at Scania Credit AB!
About Us: Scania Credit is undergoing a digital transformation, and we're on the lookout for a Product Owner to join our Process & IT Department. As part of this department, you'll collaborate closely with the IT Manager and a dedicated team of professionals in Södertälje. Our team oversees IT, Support & Maintenance, project management, and The Scania Way/SRS work for the group. We work tirelessly to ensure the continuous improvement of processes and systems, both internally and externally.
What You'll Do: As a Product Owner, you will have a key role in our Process & IT Department. You will be responsible for:
Product Ownership: You will collaborate with stakeholders to define and prioritize product features that meet our business vision and customer needs. You will own, prioritize, and refine our product backlog and ensure that it aligns with our strategic product roadmap. You will also implement and improve agile methodologies within the IT team, monitor suppliers and optimize cooperation models, and perform system configurational changes and manage accesses and roles.
Process & Project Management: You will use agile methodologies to run and coordinate various projects within the Scania Credit Group. You will efficiently manage resources within projects and create comprehensive project documentation, including long-term and detailed plans. You will also actively engage in project activities to ensure timely delivery and quality. Moreover, you will map and streamline processes within the team and across departments to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.
Scania Way Coach: You will serve as the Scania Way Coach, helping to spread our organizational culture and values throughout the company. You will inspire and motivate others to embrace The Scania Way and SRS principles and practices, and foster a culture of collaboration, innovation, and continuous improvement.
Who You Are: To succeed in this role, you should be a self-motivated and proactive team player with excellent organizational skills. You should enjoy working in an international environment and have a positive and solution-oriented attitude. You should also have:
A relevant university degree or similar knowledge acquired from work experience.
Three or more years of relevant experience in the financial services sector.
Knowledge of financing and insurance products and services.
Experience working as a Product Owner setting a digital product strategy and managing a product backlog.
Experience in agile development methodologies and project management.
Effective communication and presentation skills in English (Swedish is also welcome).
Knowledge of View 21 suite (loan & leasing application) would be a plus.
Why You'll Love Working With Us: At Scania Credit, you will join a world of opportunities. You will work alongside highly skilled colleagues, and be part of a diverse and inclusive team within an international company. You will also enjoy a stimulating and supportive environment, where your contributions are valued and your growth is encouraged. Some of the benefits and perks that we offer are:
Competitive salary and bonus scheme.
Hybrid working environment.
Learning and development opportunities, such as training courses, mentoring programs, and career coaching.
A stimulating and supportive environment, where your contributions are valued and your feedback is appreciated.
The entire recruitment process will be in English.
If you're ready to take on this exciting opportunity and believe you have the right skills and mindset to thrive in our team, we want to hear from you! Submit your application today and be part of our journey towards digital excellence at Scania Credit.
