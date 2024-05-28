Production Planner - Supply Chain Management
2024-05-28
Join Our Team as Production Planner/Supply chain mgmt. - Product Support
We are currently seeking a skilled and motivated Production Planner to join our Product Support team. If you have a keen interest to drive production and supply chain to ensure internal efficiency and customer satisfaction, this is your opportunity!
We are looking for an individual with experiences in supply chain management and production planning. In this role, your skills in collaboration and coordination with other departments and teams as well as external suppliers will be instrumental to success.
Company Overview:
Berg Propulsion has been a pioneer in the marine propulsion industry for over 100 years. Our innovative products and solutions are used in a wide range of vessels, including merchant ships, naval vessels, and offshore applications. With our commitment to quality, performance and sustainability, we have built a strong reputation as a trusted partner in the maritime industry. As we are expanding our portfolio as well as our organisation, we are strengthening our capabilities, and this role is a vital part for our continued growth.
Position Overview:
As a Production Planner in the Product Support area at Berg Propulsion, you will play a vital role in our growing aftermarket business within the marine industry. You will collaborate closely with cross functional teams to plan and coordinate production of complex systems and products at our headquarters at Hönö, close to Gothenburg.
Your exceptional organisational and communication skills will be instrumental in establishing efficient ways of working and cooperation throughout our organisation. You will drive the operational activities to ensure we are rightsizing the support and service capabilities to deliver on time and in accordance with our quality standards.
Responsibilities:
Driver of improvement work and planning activities from the Product Support Production.
Analyzing supply chain data and performance to establish and maintain agreed inventory levels.
Find cost-effective solutions for supply chain processes.
Resolve issues that comes up (e.g. delays in delivery, accidents)
Collaborate with functions as sourcing and shipping/logistics to ensure efficient production planning and optimized inventories.
Take active part and create coordinated plans for business growth.
Ensure supply chain processes meet legal requirements and standards.
Track, evaluate and report project performance metrics (KPI: s), providing regular updates to stakeholders and senior management.
Qualifications:
To be successful in your role you should have a background, skills and competencies, or similar, in line with the following:
Engineering and or similar education, preferably in areas of production technology, supply chain management.
Experiences from using ERP systems, CAD-tools and relevant software (today we are using Monitor and Solidworks)
Relevant previous experience in managing or coordinating international teams and capabilities for delivery of services in industrial projects in maritime industry, or a related field.
Good interpersonal and communication skills, both written and verbal.
Ability to collaborate effectively with teams and individuals from different cultures and countries to establish efficiencies across geographies and entities in a transparent way.
Strong problem-solving and decision-making abilities in fast moving situations.
Familiarity with maritime industry and aftermarket services is a plus.
A natural drive to learn new things and continuous developments.
What we offer:
Being located on Öckerö/Höno with factories and offices just by the waterfront, we can offer a fantastic work environment. We believe people are core to our business and know the importance of employee wellness, team building and other activities. In addition to the opportunity to be part of a great team with amazing employees and friends from all over the world, we also offer you:
An opportunity to really influence the global goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, driving change and making a difference in the industry.
Good employee benefits such as flexible working hours, good pension systems, health insurance, just to mention a few.
If you are ready to take on this exciting opportunity and make a significant impact in the maritime industry by delivering exceptional product support solutions, please submit your resume and a cover letter detailing your relevant experience and why you are interested in this position.
About Berg Propulsion
For over a century, Berg Propulsion has been at the forefront of marine propulsion technologies. With our focus on creating safe, sustainable, and efficient solutions for global shipping, we lead the charge towards an electrified and automated future. Our commitment to excellence and innovation has established us as a key player in the marine sector worldwide.
For questions about the role, please contact recruiting manager Johan Klintberg
Email: johan.klintberg@bergpropulsion.com
