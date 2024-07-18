Production Coordinator for a swedish fashion company!
2024-07-18
Here is a unique opportunity to get a foothold in a large international fashion company as a Production Coordinator. Apply for the position today, and start in September!
OM TJÄNSTEN
In this role, you will be part of Marketing Design & Project team that is responsible for securing their brand identity in all content, brand marketing projects and partnerships. As a Production Coordinator you will be involved in many projects and need the capacity to handle multiple deliverables simultaneously. This requires a demonstrated ability to work calmly and maintain good judgment in fast-paced, high-stress environments. The team consists of approximately 20 people with roles such as project managers, production managers, content managers and art workers. Your immediate supervisor will have the role of global marketing design and projects manager.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
The most common work task will include:
• Responsible for coordination and administration of the marketing design projects, including both brand identity and commercial projects.
• Work as part of different project teams to secure that product information is available where needed, templates are up to date, and that all project information is available in the right systems and according to time plan.
• Collaboration and communication with several stakeholders, both internal and external, to ensure best possible end results.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Has an education within marketing, business administration or similar working experience
• Has excellent administration skills
• Have handled administrative tasks successfully in the past
• A clear understanding of various digital marketing channels
• Have good system proficiency and the ability to quickly familiarize oneself with new systems
• Fluent proficiency in both spoken and written English, since it will be used in daily work
We are looking for someone who is open-minded and has a positive, service-oriented mindset with high attention to details. You should have strong team collaboration skills and enjoy working in a team environment.
Additional information:
• Start date: 1 september
• Assignment duration: 3 months
• Location: Stockholm city. Opportunity for hybrid work 1 day per week
Our recruitment process
