Product Specialist (Investment Funds) to one of Sweden's largest banks
2024-09-10
Do you want to play a central role in our client 's exciting and transformational journey to become the most data driven bank in the world? Do you have experience of fund budgeting and accounting and are looking for a workplace where they provide scope for development, and always want their consultants to feel valued, included and be engaged? We are looking for a Product Specialist (Investment Funds) to one of Sweden's largest banks. Apply today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a product specialist you will perform and take responsibility for operational and administrative processes as well as investor reporting and services related to the Funds on the "Bank's Institutional SA platform".
The Bank's Institutional SA Platform is a Luxembourg based SICAV where the Bank's Investment Management is setting up alternative investment funds in different asset classes for professional investors of the bank.
The responsibilities of the product specialists are manyfold and involves both hands on operational tasks as well as overseeing and supporting service providers in the lifecycle of the fund, including on-boarding of clients, capital draw downs and distributions, investor reporting and continuous contacts with client responsible organizations.
The product specialist is also essential in the constant approvement of the processes around the platform and to improve investor experience to support the constant growth of assets and number of investors.
Examples of duties performed:
• Support in fund accounting process by coordination of the NAV packs work with timing, comments, and necessary formal signoffs.
• Support the Transfer Agent process by coordination of the Drawdown process, Distribution process, Dividend process and the Calculations of fees.
• Ongoing review and analysis of the budgets of the funds. Coordination of payments of invoices to the fund
• Cash management on regular basis.
• Coordinate the preparations of various reports to investors, the board of the fund and other internal stake holders
You are offered
The banking sector is undergoing fundamental change with digitalization, new technology and regulatory framework that is continuously transforming our business. As the financial landscape is changing, our client is shifting from business-driven IT, to an IT-driven business. The IT-development is run in shorter sprints using agile ways of working, ensuring fast delivery and value in line with customer and business needs. Teamwork, collaboration and leadership is a crucial part of the way business is run at the bank, and we believe that is the key for high performing teams. The bank is a place for people who want to grow and develop. We provide scope for development, and we always want our consultants to feel valued, included and be engaged.
Background check
This process requires an extract from the criminal record. If your application is relevant, we will ask you to follow this link and click on "To the e-service for register extracts" to apply for a "Personal data check". Do not open this envelope. We will open this in connection with an offer.
Credit check, carried out in connection with an offer.
A confidentiality annex for the bank is signed in connection with the employment contract.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• University Degree.
• Ability to plan and prioritize.
• Structured, analytical, and accurate.
• Team player with very good communication skills
• Ability to work independently and pro-actively
• Experience of fund budgeting and accounting
• Good understanding of alternative assets and funds
• Good knowledge in English both written and spoken
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
