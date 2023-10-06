Product Specialist (Investment Funds) to one of Sweden's largest banks
2023-10-06
Do you want to play a central role in our client 's exciting and transformational journey to become the most data driven bank in the world? Do you have experience of fund budgeting and accounting and are looking for a workplace where they provide scope for development, and always want their consultants to feel valued, included and be engaged? We are looking for a Product Specialist (Investment Funds) to one of Sweden's largest banks. Apply today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Our client are looking for a you who can perform operational and administrative processes related to Investment Funds.
For example you will:
• Support in fund accounting process by coordination of the NAV packs work with timing, comments, and necessary formal signoffs.
• Support the Transfer Agent process by coordination of the Drawdown process, Distribution process, Dividend process and the Calculations of fees.
• Ongoing review and analysis of the budgets of Funds. Coordination of payments of invoices.
• Fund cash management on regular basis.
• Support by coordinate the preparations of various reports.
You are offered The banking sector is undergoing fundamental change with digitalization, new technology and regulatory framework that is continuously transforming our business. As the financial landscape is changing, our client is shifting from business-driven IT, to an IT-driven business. The IT-development is run in shorter sprints using agile ways of working, ensuring fast delivery and value in line with customer and business needs. Teamwork, collaboration and leadership is a crucial part of the way business is run at the bank, and we believe that is the key for high performing teams. The bank is a place for people who want to grow and develop. We provide scope for development, and we always want our consultants to feel valued, included and be engaged.
Background check
This process requires an extract from the criminal record. If your application is relevant, we will ask you to follow this link and click on "To the e-service for register extracts" to apply for a "Personal data check". Do not open this envelope. We will open this in connection with an offer.
Credit check, carried out in connection with an offer.
A confidentiality annex for the bank is signed in connection with the employment contract.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• University Degree.
• Ability to plan and prioritize.
• Structured, analytical, and accurate.
• Team player with very good communication skills
• Ability to work independently and pro-actively
• Experience of fund budgeting and accounting
• Good understanding of alternative assets and funds
• Good knowledge in English both written and spoken
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
