Product Sales Specialist to Solventum in Stockholm
2024-07-18
On April 1, 2024, 3M Healthcare underwent a corporate spin-off leading to the creation of a new company named Solventum. 3M Health Care is now Solventum.
At Solventum, we enable better, smarter, safer healthcare to improve lives. As a new company with a long legacy of creating breakthrough solutions for our customers' toughest challenges, we pioneer game-changing innovations at the intersection of health, material and data science that change patients' lives for the better while enabling healthcare professionals to perform at their best. Because people, and their wellbeing, are at the heart of every scientific advancement we pursue.
We partner closely with the brightest minds in healthcare to ensure that every solution we create melds the latest technology with compassion and empathy. Because at Solventum, we never stop solving for you.
The Impact You'll Make in this Role.
As a Product Sales Specialist for Stockholm Region (Wound Care & Infection Prevention), you will have the opportunity to tap into your curiosity and collaborate with some of the most innovative and diverse people around the world. Here, you will make an impact by:
* Executing Solventum value proposition targeting intensive care units, wards, other relevant departments & out of hospital clinics
* Developing and managing favourable relationships with the key decision makers & department leaders that cover wide range of hospital roles inc. clinicians, specialized teams, procurement, dept leaders and primary care clinicians
* Driving pre-tender market consultation, implementing tender contracts and new products introduction
* Supporting in value-based pricing that will drive profitable growth
* Developing & executing a business plan to prioritize account calls, activities, penetration, and product use
Your Skills and Expertise
To set you up for success in this role from day one, Solventum requires (at a minimum) the following qualifications:
* Life Science/Business/Clinical Degree essential along with nursing experience
* Clinical/sales experience of wound care & infection prevention products
* Strong problem-solving mindset that aims to improve clinical outcomes across the patient pathway covering ORs, ICUs, wards and out of hospital departments as an example
* Confidence & experience at building relationships and working with various stakeholder groups
* Experience/skills to manage key accounts & opportunities systematically through professional commercialization process that is supported by strong CRM-framework
AND
In addition to the above requirements, the following are also required:
* Current, Valid Driver's license is required, as you will be issued a company vehicle for this position along with the ability to travel 25% of the time
* Fluent in Swedish and English both written and verbal, essential
* Proficiency in Microsoft applications (Excel, Word, PowerPoint etc)
Additional qualifications that could help you succeed even further in this role include:
* Experience working in the out of hospital (OoH) market/selling solutions targeting OoH market is an advantage
* Experience of CRM system such as Salesforce application
* Practical experience of applying 2-layer compression systems is an advantage
* Energetic team player with the ability to work across all levels of the organization
Work location: Remote
Travel: May include up to 25% Domestic
Relocation Assistance: May be authorized
Supporting Your Well-being
Solventum offers many programs to help you live your best life - both physically and financially. To ensure competitive pay and benefits, Solventum regularly benchmarks with other companies that are comparable in size and scope.
Diversity & Inclusion
(*) We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, civil status, disability, family status, or membership of the travelling community.
Solventum is committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and professionalism in our recruitment process. Applicants must remain alert to fraudulent job postings and recruitment schemes that falsely claim to represent Solventum and seek to exploit job seekers.
Please note that all email communications from Solventum regarding job opportunities with the company will be from an email with a domain of @solventum.com. Be wary of unsolicited emails or messages regarding Solventum job opportunities from emails with other email domains.
I denna rekrytering samarbetar Solventum med Jefferson Wells. Tjänsten söker du via länken nedan. För mer information är du välkommen att kontakta ansvarig rekryteringskonsult: Sofia Huhta på 08-452 33 69 alternativt sofia.huhta@jeffersonwells.se
.
