Product Research Lead to Svenska Postkodlotteriet
2024-07-08
Join our Group Product team and lead the way in digital Product Research across all five countries in the Postcode Lottery Group!
The Swedish Postcode Lottery, Svenska Postkodlotteriet, is part of Postcode Lottery Group, a marketing-driven international non-profit organization. We operate in Great Britain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Germany, and Norway, to raise funds for a fairer, greener, and healthier world. Our players win with their neighbours and generate money for charities together - it's truly a win-win.To create scalable, best-in-class customer journeys, we are transitioning to a clearer strategical and operational focus on digital product innovation. To that end, we're creating a new department - Group Product - with the sole focus of developing, innovating and driving forward digital products (websites, mobile apps and internal software), both locally and across the Postcode Lottery Group.
The Opportunity
As Product Research Lead, you will drive product research initiatives, strategy and way of working - ensuring that our product research methods are modern, data-driven and consistent across the group, contributing to innovative product development and exceptional user experiences.
You 'll work closely with international and local cross-functional teams, including data analysts and marketing specialists. Your stakeholders will include (among others!) our Group Product Design Lead, local Heads of Product, Group Product Director and Agile Team Leads, as well as strategical and operational colleagues within Marketing, Customer Loyalty and Analytics
Your Challenge
* Oversee the entire Product Research lifecycle, from initial problem definition and user research to usability testing and post-launch data analysis
* Define and implement research processes, reporting lines and metrics, ensuring alignment and collaboration across the group
* Communicate research insights and strategies effectively to Product Designers, executives, team members and external partners
* Stay ahead of industry trends and bring innovative research insights and practices into the organization, and collaborate with for example universities, institutes and other external parties to enhance our research capabilities and trend and industry knowledge
The Team and Workplace
This role is based in our Stockholm Office, located at Klarabergsviadukten 63. You 'll work alongside local and international colleagues in a results-oriented, collaborative and innovative environment where we combine our backgrounds and strengths to create business and player value. This role entails, and requires, frequent travelling.
We encourage our employees to work from the office - in-person collaboration strengthens our company culture and deliveries. However, we also understand the importance of flexibility. Many of our employees work 3-4 days from the office and the remaining 1-2 days remotely.
About You
We are looking for a seasoned Product Research Lead, with a strong background in digital product/UX research. To deliver and thrive in this role, you have:
* A proven track record of several years in product/UX research as well as change management within the domain
* Experience in both qualitative and quantitative research methods, particularly within digital product and business context
* A strong capability to develop strategic visions and executing them through structured processes and data-driven decision-making
* An understanding of working in global, matrixed organizations and different cultural contexts and market maturities
Proficiency in English and Swedish is required.
You are a collaborative Lead with excellent communication and interpersonal skills, adept at aligning stakeholders. Your strong analytical skills and curiosity for emerging trends ensure you stay at the forefront of best practices in product research and with an empathetic, curious mindset you prioritize user- and value centric research and insights.
Good to know:
Parts of this recruitment process will be held in English, which means that your application as a whole needs to be written in English. You are welcome to apply immediately, but we will start our selection during the end of July.
Let 's Connect!
We have chosen to work with Ada Digital in this recruitment. Their recruitment process focuses on transparency, inclusion and a fast moving candidate experience. And now we want to know more about you - on your own terms! To apply, please fill out the short form, briefly motivate why you are interested in the position, and attach your CV or LinkedIn-profile. No additional documentation is needed. You can then, in real-time, follow your application online as our recruiters are working with it. We work with a continues selection process which means we might hire a candidate before the final apply date, so apply already today! Interested and want to know more? Please contact our recruiter today. We are looking forward to connecting soon!
