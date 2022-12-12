Product Quality Specialist - Handheld Lawn Maintenance Equipment Products
Husqvarna AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Jönköping Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Jönköping
2022-12-12
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Husqvarna AB i Jönköping
, Ulricehamn
, Värnamo
, Skövde
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
Husqvarna Group is a world-leading producer of outdoor power products for garden, park and forest care. Products include chainsaws, trimmers, robotic lawn mowers and ride-on lawn mowers. The Group is also the European leader in garden watering products and a world leader in cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are sold under the main brands Husqvarna & Gardena that serves professionals in more than 140 countries. Net sales in 2020 amounted to SEK 42 billion and the Group has more than 12,000 employees in 40 countries
We're one of the world's oldest start-ups.
By continuously challenging ourselves, we have kept innovating and re-inventing our business for more than three centuries. This is our heritage. And our future. Do you want to be a part of it?
The Product Quality department in Residential EPAC is now looking for a Product Quality Specialist working in the Global Technical Support Team with Husqvarna Handheld Lawn Maintenance Equipment (LME) Products both battery & petrol like Trimmers, Hedge trimmers, Blowers, Batteries and chargers.
This job offers a stimulating work that gives you a wide network and excellent opportunities for personal development and career within the Husqvarna Group.
Your Role
As Product Quality Specialist you will be a part of a team where you'll be responsible for supporting the market with product knowledge of the Husqvarna LME products.
The primary focus is to act as a single point of contact for product related quality improvements raised by Husqvarna Groups After Sales companies and distributors around the world. You will receive product related improvement requests from customers, sales companies and distributors and, inform them about short-term and long-term solutions.
You will also, in close cooperation with R&D, our manufacturing, and suppliers, analyze the identified problems, feedback the identified issues into new development projects as well as report and prioritize product improvements on existing platforms.
The role includes travelling to domestic and international locations 10-30 days/year.
You will also visit key customers on regular basis and participate in quality performance reviews. The job also include to train service personnel, primarily related to implemented product improvements. In your duties you will also prepare, analyze and distribute monthly warranty data reports to the management team.
You will:
Act as main contact with After Sales organisation, supporting them to solve product related issues
Feedback the identified issues from field into new development projects
Prioritize product improvements on existing platforms
Develop Technical documentation and Service Bulletins
Develop presentation material and carry out training of service personnel
Visit key customers on a regular basis and participate in quality performance reviews
Participate in Quality related work-packages of Husqvarna Product Creation Process and take responsibility for Product Quality deliverables
Who you are
We are looking for a person who enjoys working in team. You are result oriented and can easily collaborate with colleagues.
You are an outgoing person that likes to interact with people and have the ability to speak freely in front of medium size audiences presenting your work in a good structured way.
You have strong analytical and problem solving skills. You are highly organized and have the ability to manage several projects. You have a passion for Quality and have a good insight in what consequences there is when lack of it. Quality is your first priority and you aren't afraid of taking the needed discussions around it.
You are inspired of having customer in center and reminding your colleagues about it whenever needed.
Required Qualifications
Bachelor or Master Degree in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent.
3 or more years of engineering, quality or after sales experience in a high-volume manufacturing environment.
Strong analytical and problem solving skills
Interest in technology
Strong oral/written communication skills
Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
Desired Qualifications
Teaching skills
Swedish, German or French language skills
Ability to speak freely in front of medium size audiences
Highly organized and ability to manage several projects
Experience from a role within Customer Support (or similar)
Holistic system understanding for the interaction of mechanics - electronics - software
Knowledge in quality tools like FMEA, Six Sigma or 8D
Strong personal computer skills, to include but not limited to: Microsoft Office software applications (Word, Excel, Access, PowerPoint).
Location: Huskvarna.
Your application
Can you envision yourself being a part of this? If so, send us your application including resume and personal letter. We will make ongoing selection for this role.
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact
Hiring Manager - Ida Gustafsson ida.gustafsson@husqvarnagroup.com
and if you have any questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Recruiter - Matilda Björkegren, matilda.bjorkegren@husqvarnagroup.com
Union representatives
Soili Johansson - Unionen, 036-14 62 08, soili.johansson@husqvarnagroup.com
Sebastian Bergström - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Akademikerföreningen (Företräder samtliga Saco-förbund), sebastian.bergstrom@husqvarnagroup.com
.
What happens after you have applied?
When the application date is due, we will review your application carefully to see if your profile matches the requirements of the vacant position. If we believe you are a potential candidate for the role, you will be invited for an initial interview.
In preparation for the interview you will receive information about the arrangement as well as other steps in the process, such as second interviews, assessments, references and introduction. If you aren't chosen to proceed in the process, you will be informed of this at the latest when the position has been filled. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
(org.nr 556000-5331)
Drottninggatan 2 (visa karta
)
561 82 HUSKVARNA Kontakt
Matilda Björkegren matilda.bjorkegren@husqvarnagroup.com Jobbnummer
7248958