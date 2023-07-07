Product Owner to our team in Stockholm
2023-07-07
We're looking for an experienced Product Owner to our team in Stockholm.
The Product Owner is responsible for maximizing the value of the product and the work of the Development Team. How this is done may vary widely across organizations, Scrum Teams, and individuals.
The Product Owner is the sole person responsible for managing the Product Backlog. Product Backlog management includes:
• Clearly expressing Product Backlog items.
• Ordering the items in the Product Backlog to best achieve goals and missions.
• Optimizing the value of the work the Development Team performs.
• Ensuring that the Product Backlog is visible, transparent, and clear to all, and shows what the Scrum Team will work on next.
• Ensuring the Development Team understands items in the Product Backlog to the level needed.
It is meriting if you hold a certification such as a Scrum.org PSPO, or a Scrum Alliance CSPO, or a SAFe® POPM
Competences:
• Visionary and Creative.
• Communicative and Inspiring.
• You Empathize with the customer and focus on Customer Centricity and Design Thinking.
• Business process knowledge.
• Leadership and Team building capabilities.
• Conflict resolution, Problem solving.
• Ability to make sound decisions, and brave enough to do so in incomplete information scenarios.
What we offer
Capgemini Engineering is one of the world's leading consulting companies in R&D. We work in most industries globally. In Scandinavia, we focus mainly on Automotive, Industry, Telecom and Life Science. We deliver, together with our global centers of expertise, solutions for both large global customers and smaller local start-up companies.
Today we are part of the Capgemini group, which gives us even more opportunities to find the right clients and projects. Based on the clients' needs, we provide expert competence, entire project groups, services, and overall commitments. Always based on what best suits the client's own organization and challenges.
Capgemini Engineering offers you a work environment that is characterized by innovation. As a consultant at Capgemini Engineering, you are part of something bigger. We care about you as a colleague and offer you a safe and favorable employment. For us, the community is important and in addition to professional development, we offer you a variety of activities. We work to promote participation by continuously arranging lunches, breakfasts, after works, sports events and more.
Join us to Get the Future You Want! Welcome with your application!
Recruitment process during the summer holiday
Right now, it's holiday season at Capgemini Engineering. We look forward to reviewing your application upon our return in week 33 and expect to be able to give you feedback towards the end of August.
Thank you for your patience!
Application and contact
Selection and interviews are running continuously.
Apply now since we assign roles during the whole application time span.
For questions and for more information contact Jan Hansson, Talent Acquisition Partner, 0725-616900
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
We kindly but firmly refrain from direct contact with staffing, brokerage, and recruitment companies as well as other external actors and sellers of additional job advertisements.
Capgemini Engineering is an integral part of the Capgemini Group, a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided every day by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of EUR16 billion.
