Product Owner, Operational Fleet Management (OFM) and IoT solutions, Solna
2025-02-24
Would you like to work with a high-performance team that builds solutions for our production business? Are you looking to create value and be part of a diverse international environment? Look no further! PostNord, the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions in the Nordic region, is seeking a Product Owner to join our transformation.
You, Us & The Job
At Postnord, we empower our business by delivering cutting-edge transportation asset solutions, based on a IoT platform, for our vehicles and other assets. Our OFM and IoT team develops tools that allow business to manage and utilize our vehicles and other production resources in a controlled, safe, optimized and cost efficient manner.
We are seeking a dynamic, enthusiastic, and solution-oriented individual to join us as a Product Owner. If you are passionate about solving practical challenges, thrive in an agile environment, and want to make a meaningful impact in fleet management, we want to hear from you!
Responsibilities
As a Product Owner for the OFM-IoT team, you will be at the helm of shaping and delivering a product that transforms how transportation assets are managed. You will work closely with stakeholders, developers, and end-users, driving innovation and ensuring that our solutions meet real-world needs.
- Product Ownership: Define and prioritize the product backlog, focusing on delivering high-impact features aligned with operational fleet management.
- Agile Leadership: Apply a practical, hands-on approach to Agile principles, leading sprints, backlog grooming, and planning sessions in a way that fosters team success.
- Solution-Focused Mindset: Pragmatically solve challenges by working with stakeholders to uncover efficient and effective approaches to improve processes and tools.
- Stakeholder Collaboration: Act as the primary point of contact for stakeholders, and developers, ensuring seamless communication and alignment.
- Continuous Improvement: Motivate the team to perform their best by identifying opportunities to optimize workflows and implement innovative practices.
- Domain Expertise: Leverage your understanding of fleet management to design solutions that resonate with the industry's unique demands
We're looking for someone who is energetic, pragmatic, and an excellent motivator with a deep understanding of practical Agile methodologies.
Key Qualifications:
- Language Skills: Fluency in one Scandinavian language and English is mandatory.
- Education: A degree in Business, IT, Logistics, or a related field is preferred.
- Experience:
- 2-4 years in product ownership, business analysis, or a similar role.
- Exposure to logistics or fleet management systems is highly desirable.
- Exposure to IoT solutions is desirable.
- Exposure to AWS (Amazon Web Services) and Azure is appreciated.
- Experience with data drive solutions is appreciated.
- Experience in working with outsourced and offshored deliveries and teams.
- Agile Mastery: Proven ability to implement Agile principles in a practical, team-friendly manner rather than adhering to strict theoretical practices.
- Attributes & Skills:
- Exceptional problem-solving skills with a "can-do" attitude.
- Strong interpersonal and collaboration skills, making it easy to work with team members and stakeholders.
- A natural motivator who can inspire teams and foster a culture of continuous improvement.
- A results-driven mindset with attention to detail and follow-through.
We offer you
We are a modern, customer-oriented company that cares as much about our employees as we do about our customers. With us, you are offered a varied job in an international environment with constant new challenges and quick decisions. In addition to fair employment conditions according to collective agreements, we offer you:
- Work on Impactful Products: Shape tools that directly influence how organizations optimize their transportation assets and other production assets.
- Be Part of an Agile Team: Collaborate with passionate professionals in a culture that values innovation and teamwork.
- Growth Opportunities: Enjoy mentoring, training, and opportunities to grow your expertise.
- Inclusive Workplace: We celebrate diversity and welcome all perspectives to build a stronger team.
- Great insurance and occupational pension terms
- Wellness allowance
- Employee benefits through PostNord Plus - PostNord 's own personnel foundation
- A hybrid workplace with a Nordic and dynamic environment Watch the film about our office
- Great occupational pension terms
- Wellness allowance and access to the office gym and health center in Solna
About us
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We ensure the provision of a postal service to households and businesses in Sweden and Denmark. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region. We are in a constant transformation and work consistently to develop both our offer and our employees, all to achieve our vision of being the favourite carrier of the Nordics. We are PostNord - a fantastic company to work and grow with. Read more at group.postnord.com
Apply
Welcome to submit your application. The selection is ongoing, so please apply as soon as possible. If you have any questions or concerns, please email lars.boden@postnord.com
or call +46730796250.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Read more about our union representatives
PostNord offers communications and logistics solutions to, from and within the Nordic region. With our expertise and a unique distribution network, we are developing the basis for tomorrow's communication, e-commerce, distribution and logistics.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-10
