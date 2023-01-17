Product Owner for a world leading furniture company!
2023-01-17
Do you want to work in a challenging and rewarding position with enormous impact on the many people around the world, then this is the perfect opportunity for you! At our client you will be given the opportunity to be a part of a fast-paced international organization. This organization is continuously moving, and we want you to join the ride!
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are looking for a Product Owner with knowledge and passion for product development and modern digital technologies. As a consultant from Academic Work, you will get the opporunity to sharpen your skills within a global organization.
As a Product Owner you will lead the product development by engaging the full capabilities within the company's planning tools. You will contribute to ensure the organization 's segment products delivers value and new business potential.
You are offered:
• A chance to work at a global organisation with great personal development opportunities
• A dynamic environment with various work tasks. You will rarely encounter the same type of problems, whereas you will continue develop your expertize.
• A culture where everyone is included and accepted for who they are
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
• Develop digital product and take ownership of the products backlog which prioritizes business needs and user experience
• In close collaboration with both internal and external stakeholders, shape ideas into solid product features and deliver new business potential
• Lead the planning of product releases, communication, learning and set expectation for delivery of new features and functionalities.
• Taking accountability for prioritizing the product road-map
• Responsible for securing that the digital product maximizes the business value, controlling the costs and giving input to the overall budget
• Responsible for the product life cycle including information management
• Lead the work in each sprint, ensuring that the quality maintains organizational standards
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Has a relevant education within IT, preferably with a focus on Scrum Master, Business Analyst or Product Owner in the agile area.
• Has at least 2 year of experience in the role of Scrum Master, Business Analyst or Product Owner
• Speaks and writes fluently in English
It is meritorius if you have
• Experience with agile software development and delivery
• Experience leading Product Teams
• Stakeholder management
As a person you are:
• Cooperative
• Solutions-oriented
• Self-reliant
• Takes initiative
Other information
• Start: Soon as possible
• Work extent: Full time
• Location: Malmö Central
Contact information: This recruitment process is conducted by Academic Work. It is a request from our client that all questions regarding the position is handled by Academic Work.
