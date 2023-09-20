Product Owner - Toca Life World (1 year contract)
Toca Boca AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-09-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Toca Boca AB i Stockholm
Do you want to work with an app loved by kids all around the world? Toca Life World has millions (and millions) of users with more and more kids discovering the app every day. It's a live platform for true open-ended play, an ever-expanding space where kids can tell any story they like.
As Product Owner for Toca Life World you'll oversee the performance and strategy of the product. You'll be responsible for the entire product lifecycle, connecting business strategy, customer needs and product building knowledge to create the most valuable product for the market. Ultimately making sure it continues to create joy for years to come.
What you will be doing
In this role you'll own the Product Vision and Product KPIs. As leader of the Product Leadership Team, your key focus areas include ensuring the Product KPIs are met, setting product roadmap priorities and leading the team towards the Product Vision and growth of the product.
You'll be setting the product strategy with a 2 year horizon, and translating it into an actionable plan together with the Lead Producer. You'll collaborate with cross-functional teams including development, design, marketing, and analytics to ensure alignment around product goals and priorities.
Through thorough market research, user feedback and data analysis, you'll develop and maintain a comprehensive understanding of player behaviors and identify opportunities for new game concepts and features. You'll make sure that the product always delivers against Toca Boca's audience needs in a safe and engaging way.
You apply a data informed approach in decision making, and drive the team to become more data informed through coaching and leading monthly recap and target meetings.
Is this you?
You have extensive product and leadership experience, with the ability to set a product vision, activation roadmap and prioritize between product initiatives.
You're used to working with a data informed approach and know how to prepare and present high impact business cases, analyses, and recommendations to the development and leadership teams.
Collaboration is at the heart of our success, and you're comfortable managing multiple stakeholders and cross functional teams, aligning everyone around common goals and product vision. You have proficient change management skills, with the ability to challenge and contribute to development leadership.
This is us!
Toca Boca captures the spirit of play. We create digital toys and everyday products that are filled with fun and silliness that kids from any corner of the world can instantly relate to. Everything is designed from their perspective. We celebrate the diversity and quirkiness of their world and give them the freedom to play in ways that only they can.
Good to know!
This is a one year contract for parental leave cover. The position is full time and based in our Stockholm studio with a hybrid working model (part office, part working from home). You'll need to be located in Sweden as we are unable to support relocation. As we're an international company, with over 20 nationalities working here, and millions of users all over the world, you need to be fluent in English. Your application should therefore be in English.
Toca Boca develops digital games that capture the power of play and that are filled with fun and silliness that kids around the world can instantly relate to. Since our first product launch in 2011, we have released 46 apps that have been downloaded more than 444 million times the world over, making us the No. 1 mobile-first kids brand in the App Store. Our products focus on sparking kids' creativity and imagination, creating opportunities for open-ended play.
With offices in Stockholm and San Francisco, Toca Boca is owned by Spin Master Corp., a global children's entertainment company that creates, designs and manufactures a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Toca Boca AB
(org.nr 556870-3721), https://tocaboca.com/ Arbetsplats
Toca Boca Jobbnummer
8125386