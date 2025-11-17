Product Owner - Employee Journey to MAX Burgers
Our mission is simple: we want to become the world's best burger chain by serving burgers that both taste and do good, while being a great place to work.
To make that happen, we need someone who's great with people, technology, and creating seamless experiences. That's where you come in.
As our new Product Owner - Employee Experience, you'll be the bridge between HR, IT, and MAX as an organization. Your job is to make sure our digital HR tools don't just work; they wow our employees. You'll make improvements, drive innovation, and ensure that every interaction with our systems feels effortless and supports our culture of passion, courage, and fellowship.
MAX was founded by an entrepreneurial family in the northernmost parts of Sweden in the late 1960's. Our heritage plays an important part in how our business work. We care about our colleagues, our guests, and our journey to become the best. In this role, you'll have the mandate to make things happen and the freedom to shape how 8000 of your colleagues' experience MAX every day.
Your responsibilities
- Own and develop MAX's HR systems (Workday, Sana, Varbi, Eletive) so they meet business needs and support our strategic goals.
- Act as the voice of HR in tech projects. Turning business needs into smart, effective solutions.
- Spot opportunities for improvement and lead projects that make our tools and processes better.
- Support and train HR and system users so they get the most out of our digital tools.
- Use data and KPI's to guide decisions and keep improving the employee experience.
What we hope you bring to MAX
- Experience working with Workday, preferably as a product owner. Certification or module expertise is a plus. Configuration experience from Workday is highly valued.
- Solid understanding of HR processes and digitalization. Another plus if you have experience with Eletive, Varbi, and Sana.
- Familiarity with agile ways of working (SAFe/Scrum).
- Experience from larger companies and international environments.
- Ability to turn problems, needs and opportunities into technical solutions and deliver results that create business value.
- Strong communication skills and a knack for collaboration across teams.
- Fluency in Swedish and English.
What we think you're like as a person
- Curious and creative, you like finding better ways to do things.
- Clear and confident in your communication.
- Comfortable navigating complexity and keeping things on track.
- Collaborative and unpretentious. Just like us, you care about results,
- Energized by change and excited to make an impact.
What we offer at MAX
At MAX, you'll be part of a value-driven company where we care deeply about each other and the world around us. You'll work in a team that supports, challenges, and grows together. We offer opportunities to influence, experiment, and develop, including participation in programs such as self-leadership and project management. And of course, sometimes you'll be the first to taste a brand-new burger.
We use selection questions in this process which you'll answer in the next step, no cover letter is required. Our recruitment process includes psychometric testing and an interview at our Stockholm office.
This is a permanent position, based in Stockholm, with start date as soon as possible.
If you have any questions about the role, feel free to contact Katarina Lönnelid Ahquist, katarina.lonnelid_ahlquist@max.se
We're truly excited to welcome a new colleague so don't wait, apply today. Warm welcome with your application!
