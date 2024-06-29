Product Owner - Connectivity
About Brite
Brite Payments is a leading Open Banking-powered Account to Account (A2A) payment provider of Instant Payments and Instant Payouts. We provide a convenient transaction experience for consumers and reduce the risk in the payment process for merchants. Founded in Stockholm in 2019, Brite is committed to providing the best possible payment solution for everyone involved in a transaction.
The team behind Brite has worked with launching the first-generation of fintech companies before founding Brite. We know the market landscape, technologies, opportunities, and challenges. Now we channel all those experiences into developing modern solutions that will benefit both merchants and end-users.
Want to join us on our journey? The future is brite!
What you will do
Brite's product suite and strategic expansion into new verticals and markets hinge primarily on its ability to ensure product-market fit, making the product team a key cornerstone of the overall success of the business. As a key part of the product team, the Product Owner is also vital in defining the culture and ways of working at Brite.
Responsibilities for the Product Owner - Connectivity include (but are not limited to):
Ownership of delivery for the Integrations (Connectivity) team at Brite, ensuring that product development happens in an efficient and structured way and in line with agreed timelines
Collaborate closely with the Engineering team to build short-, mid- and long-term backlogs and as an interface between them and the organization
Ownership of Brite's PSD2 integrations. This includes continuous improvement and optimization of existing integrations as well as building out new integrations
In-depth reviews of customer needs as relayed by Sales, and aligning them with backlogs and feature development plans
Creating product requirements based on roadmap and distil them for the different development teams, effectively leading stand-ups, refinements, demos, retrospectives and more
Manage external partners (eg Brite ambassadors, data sources and other infrastructure partners)
Are you a brite mind?
Need to have:
2+ years of from a leading role in a product development environment
B.Sc. in Engineering, Economics or similar
General knowledge about the payments industry
Good understanding of PSD2 and its impact on the payments industry both from a customer and technical perspective
Knowledge and experience from leading development teams in an agile environment
Key qualities are integrity, analytical skills and ability to create buy-in around you. You enjoy taking the lead and bringing people along on the journey
Strong drive and interest for building great consumer products
Good to have:
In depth knowledge about Open banking
Experience from working within a regulated Financial Services business
Practical experience from building consumer payment products in a fast-paced environment
A strong entrepreneurial mindset
What we offer
An optimistic, caring, and inclusive culture where we want you to be yourself
A dynamic, fast-paced, and innovative environment where you will have the possibility to make an impact from your first day onwards
A flat organization, friendly colleagues, and fast decision-making
An environment where we start small and learn fast to do big things
A team that cares about sharing, collaborative work, and prestigelessness
• and you will be part of a growing team of fun and skilled people
Do you want to learn more about our recruitment process? Here you can read about the hiring flow and find answers to the most frequently asked questions.
