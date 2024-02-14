Product Marketing Manager
Who we are and what we do:
At Viedoc, we design engaging software that modernizes clinical research so that necessary treatments can reach the people who need them faster.
We accomplish this by combining technology and a creative design to streamline, automate and simplify conventional processes within clinical research. Simply put, Viedoc makes every aspect of a clinical study a bit smoother, resulting in greater discoveries that make a difference, and has the potential to improve lives.
Real change means challenging the status quo - our driving force since we started almost two decades ago. In everything we do, we work for a healthier world, searching for better, more efficient solutions that answer to the needs of both our users and humanity.
We are proud to foster an inclusive workplace. We believe that diversity of experience, perspectives, and supportive work culture will lead to a better work environment for our employees and, ultimately, a better product.
What you will do and why:
If you are a product marketer who wants to accelerate your career, this is the role for you. This is a unique position because you will have the freedom to focus on communicating with the customer regardless of channel and not be stuck in one B2B marketing discipline. Unlike a startup company, you will have a serious marketing budget and successful products (with references!) to take market share.
We're already growing rapidly and would like your help to go even farther as we expand in North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Reporting to the Head of Marketing, you will focus on our customers and how they perceive the value that Viedoc solutions can deliver. Based on that insight, you will develop go-to-market strategies and content to reach and educate potential customers and partners, as well as equipping our customer-facing staff to communicate with their audience.
This means you will be responsible for:
Develop product positioning and messages that clearly describes value to a customer
Educate customer facing teams (direct sales, channel partners, customer success / support, and professional services teams) about the customer's perception of value and how Viedoc delivers it
Compare substitute solutions or competitive approaches to solving the same problems that Viedoc does, clearly identifying differences
Create compelling messaging for a variety of communication channels (digital, video, group presentation, or one-on-one interaction) that map into critical customer interactions
Collaborate with your colleagues during content creation, campaigns, events, and product launches to ensure customer messages are clearly articulated
Measure and report performance of communication across a variety of customer interactions and evaluate approaches to improve engagement
As a professional, we would like you to have:
At least 5 years of digital B2B marketing experience, preferably in the technology industry
Strong operational knowledge of B2B marketing and communication across multiple channels and with mixed media
University degree in Marketing or Communications or equivalent work experience
Experience planning and executing marketing projects and go-to-market plans
Experience directing internal and external personnel
Life Sciences industry experience is preferred but not required
As a person, we would like you to have:
Excellent communication skills, including writing, interpersonal and verbal abilities, and an eye for good design
Strong organization skills, self-starting, and the capacity to adapt to new and unusual situations and changing conditions and priorities
A creative mindset and a strong passion for achieving outstanding results.
Industry
eClinical, Software, Pharmaceutical, Biotech, Medical Device, Consumer Health
