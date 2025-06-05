Product Manager TV/Audio Product to Samsung
Digitalenta AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2025-06-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Digitalenta AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Norrköping
, Gotland
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige
Samsung Nordics is looking for a commercially driven Product Manager to join their TV & Audio division in Kista, Stockholm. In this dynamic role, you'll help shape the commercial direction of some of the world's most iconic consumer electronics products across the Nordic market.
This is a full-time consultant assignment for a 1-year maternity cover, with possible extension.
About the roleAs Product Manager, you will play a central role in managing commercial strategy and performance within the TV and Audio category. Reporting to the Head of Product Management, you will work closely with cross-functional teams to localize global product strategies, optimize sales performance, and ensure category leadership across the region.
Responsibilities Define and execute commercial strategies for product range, pricing, and promotions.
Take ownership of P&L metrics, focusing on revenue, model mix, and profit optimization.
Manage product lifecycle and portfolio strategy aligned with local market goals.
Establish and maintain pricing logic and promotional frameworks by channel and account.
Collaborate with sales, supply chain, and marketing teams across the Nordics and HQ to support demand creation and sell-out initiatives.
Continuously analyze market data and competitive movements to drive business strategy.
Guide the transition to a customer- and sell-out-focused operating model.
Support long-term brand growth and premium positioning in the market.
About you
You are a strategic, data-driven Product Manager with strong commercial instincts and deep experience in consumer electronics. Your ability to adapt global direction into regional execution and influence stakeholders at every level will be key to your success. You're energized by fast-paced environments and are confident working both strategically and hands-on.
Experience and skills 3-5 years of experience in product management within the consumer electronics industry.
Demonstrated experience with category P&L ownership and commercial strategy.
Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Excel and Office suite.
Academic degree in business, marketing, or related field.
Proven ability to collaborate across regional and global teams.
Experience in Nordic retail and trade environments is a strong plus.
Excellent communication and presentation skills in English.
Strong analytical mindset and high stakeholder engagement skills.
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Digitalenta AB
(org.nr 559248-0486), https://www.digitalenta.se Arbetsplats
Digitalenta Kontakt
Amanda Nordström amanda.nordstrom@digitalenta.se 07602113318 Jobbnummer
9375948