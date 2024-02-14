Product Manager Isuzu - Vehicle Motion & Thermal Management
Volvo Business Services AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Göteborg
2024-02-14
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
With climate change becoming an ever more pressing concern, the Volvo Group mission is to lead the global change towards a more sustainable and safe society. Our core belief is that technology and innovation can help us achieve this vision.
Are you ready to make electrifying connections and help us to design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of the Volvo Group Technology team, you'll help us accelerate our journey by engineering exciting next-gen technologies with a global reach. Be part of our evolution as we strengthen our team. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact.
Shaping tomorrow's technology
At Vehicle Technology, we are passionate about shaping tomorrow's technology to create excellent sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to make the world a better place for future generations. We provide innovative, safe and driver friendly solutions, we develop top quality services and we make our customer operations more efficient by using excellent data insights. We support the Volvo Group engineering community with cutting edge tools and methods.
About Us
At Vehicle Motion & Thermal Management, we are at the forefront of automotive innovation. For years, we have paved the way in developing cutting-edge solutions that blend the realms of vehicular motion control and thermal management. Our passionate team is dedicated to engineering excellence, pushing boundaries, and ensuring that every journey is smooth, safe, and environmentally conscious.
With a global footprint and a commitment to sustainability, we're not just designing vehicles - we're sculpting the future of mobility.
You will be part of the Vehicle Motion & Thermal Management (VMTM) team and report to Henrik Molin - VP for VMTM.
Role Overview
As a Product Manager, you will play a pivotal role in integrating our state-of-the-art vehicle dynamics, motion control systems as well as Thermal systems with the offerings of our strategic alliance partner, Isuzu. You'll not only manage our product to ensure it fits seamlessly with our partner's objectives but also lead our internal teams with clarity and purpose.
Your key responsibilities include:-
Product Stewardship: Be the go-to expert on our product. Advocate its benefits to our partner and demonstrate how it can resolve their customer challenges.
Team Leadership: Lead our internal teams effectively, ensuring project objectives are met and delivered on time.
Strategic Liaison: Act as a bridge between our partner teams and Volvo teams, ensuring a two-way communication flow that represents both entities diligently.
Platform Alignment: Guarantee that the partner solution aligns perfectly with the Volvo T3 Electrical platform. This entails smart diversity management, ensuring business growth, maintainability, and reusability.
Regulatory Adherence: Set and maintain a clear division of responsibility and information-sharing in compliance with Competition law, ensuring maximum efficiency.
Customer Advocacy: Represent the customer value stream in pivotal decisions involving test & verification strategies, timelines, workflows, budgets, functional safety/security considerations, intellectual property concerns, and supplier relationships.
Milestone Coordination: Ensure timely performance & deliveries against the project milestones and partner needs.
Stakeholder Communication: Clearly communicate product strategies, roadmaps, and performance metrics to a diverse range of stakeholders, both within and outside the engineering organization.
Who are looking for?
You enjoy cooperating in a team and you have good communication and collaboration skills. A positive mindset and a "can-do- attitude" characterizes your personal profile. You are confident in driving complex topics inside as well as outside your own organization. You possess very good communication skills, and you are comfortable in guiding the organization to make difficult decisions in complex matters.
In order to succeed in this role we believe that you have the following qualifications:
• Master's degree within engineering or in a related field.
• Proven experience as a Product Manager, preferably in the automotive sector.
• Strong understanding of the Japanese business landscape and cultural nuances.
• Excellent communication, leadership, and project management skills.
• Fluent in English; proficiency in Japanese is a plus.
At Volvo Group Trucks Technology, we are actively working to establish teams that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent in differences, in knowledge, experience, age, gender, and nationality, etc. Customer Success, Trust, Passion, Change, and Performance are the values that guides us.
The location for the position is Gothenburg, Sweden. If you are based in another location, but your skills are a good fit, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. Relocation support can be provided if needed. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Group Trucks Technology Jobbnummer
8468725