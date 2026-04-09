Product Manager / Global Product specialist for DC contactors
ABB AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Västerås Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Västerås
2026-04-09
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Örebro
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At ABB, we help industries run leaner and cleaner-and every person here makes that happen. You'll be empowered to lead, supported to grow, and proud of the impact we create together. Join us and help run what runs the world.
This position reports to: Chapter Lead.
Your role and responsibilities
ABB has a strong heritage of technology innovation and long-term market leadership within power and electrification. To continue developing our DC contactor portfolio globally, we are looking for an experienced Product Manager who combines solid technical understanding with strong business judgement.
In this role, you will take ownership of selected products within the DC contactor portfolio and manage them throughout their lifecycle. You will optimize the portfolio, secure return on investment, and ensure that customer and market requirements are translated into clear product and platform specifications.
You will act as a key interface between market, technology, and business, bringing the voice of the customer into the organization while balancing technical feasibility, profitability, and long-term strategy. The role contributes to the global DC contactor portfolio within ABB Electrification - Smart Power.
The work model is onsite/hybrid.
You will be mainly accountable for:
Leading market intelligence analysis and identifying potential gaps in the portfolio, with respect to the competition and new market opportunities.
Owning technical and market specification for the offer and determining an offering business plan that supports sustainable growth while leading customer need and value analysis, planning the roadmap to create maximum value, and following up on portfolio performance.
Leading the offer lifecycle management process, analyzing current offers, defining, and tracking performance metrics, and making decisions on offer obsolescence and end-of-life to ensure that current and future market requirements are met to maximize their profitability.
Setting targets, monitoring offering costs and giving input to operations functions (e.g., Supply Chain Management, Engineering, Production) to maximize competitiveness and profitability.
Qualifications for the role
5+ years in product management, marketing or sales leadership with strong domain expertise within the electrification sector, a solid technical foundation and strong business acumen.
Experience with DC applications or electrification is an advantage, but experienced product managers from adjacent domains are also welcome
Relevant academic background, such as Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, Industrial Engineering, or equivalent experience
Solid technical understanding and ability to navigate and explain complex technical fields
Strong business mindset with a clear understanding of value creation, competitiveness, and profitability
Fluent in English, both written and spoken, Swedish is considered a merit
Open to international travel is a requirement
The role requires a high degree of independence and accountability, with responsibility for planning, prioritizing, and executing work on own initiative. A structured, pragmatic, and experienced approach is essential, with confidence in navigating complex technical environments while maintaining a clear focus on business value and profitability.
Strong communication skills are required, including the ability to document, structure, and present information clearly to different stakeholders, both in writing and verbally. The position combines a largely autonomous way of working with the ability to collaborate effectively when needed across functions
More about us
Electrification provides leading electrical distribution and management technologies, solutions and services to electrify the world in a safe, smart and sustainable way. The portfolio includes medium- and low-voltage electrical components, switchgear, digital devices, enclosures, and circuit breakers, among others. With our products, solutions and services, we collaborate with customers to improve power delivery and security, enhance energy management, efficiency and operational reliability, as we seek to achieve a low carbon society. go.abb/electrification
Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Senad Hujic, +46 730 88 30 06, Unionen: Hannah Norén, +46 706 34 03 46, Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47. Talent Partner: Medina Jakupovic, +46 72 464 46 98, will answer your questions about the recruitment process.
We look forward to reading your application in PDF-format. Last day to apply is 6 May. We review applications on an ongoing basis, which means that the position may be filled before the application deadline. We kindly request no direct contact from staffing or recruitment agencies, or vendors offering additional job advertising services.
We value people from diverse backgrounds. Could this be your next step? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to learn more about us and see how our technology is making an impact on the world.
Contribute to a shared vision. This is where ideas become reality, progress is made, and we shape the world together. Run what Runs the World.
Building a cleaner, smarter future takes all kinds of minds: the curious, the courageous, and the creative. That's why we welcome people from all backgrounds and experiences.
Ready to make an impact?
Apply today or visit https://www.abb.com
to learn more about the impact of our solutions across the globe. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), https://careers.abb/global/en
Motorgränd 20 (visa karta
)
721 32 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Motorgränd 20 Jobbnummer
9844123