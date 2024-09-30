Product Manager Bess - Commercial And Industrial At Volvo Energy
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
We shape the world we want to live in!
Volvo Energy is our newest business area with the overarching purpose of supporting the Volvo Group's transformation ambitions within electrification, sustainability, circularity, complete service offer, profitable growth and resilience.
Within the Volvo Energy Sales and Services team, we hold the responsibility to commercialize the Volvo Branded Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) offering, both to existing customers and new customer groups. Our Battery Energy Storage Systems will support e-mobility and charging, provide temporary power supply as well as optimize commercial and industrial sites when it comes to decarbonizing and lowering energy costs.
In this role you will be given a unique opportunity to shape and drive the early development of this new business for Volvo Group, together with the leadership team and a set of skilled and committed colleagues. We will work on solutions that will drive economically viable circularity and take us to a sustainable future.
What are we looking for in this specific role?
In this new role we are looking for an experienced product manager passionate about electrification and energy transition. You are eager to define and manage a leading portfolio of BESS products and services for Commercial and Industrial (C&I) applications. Further, you are a self-motivated and results-driven team player who will play a pivotal role in bringing our future products and offer to market.
Responsibilities will include among others:
* Identify new business opportunities in the C&I segment in Europe and North America.
* Motivate and initiate projects for new products and services.
* Develop prerequisites documentation including defining unique selling points, feature targets, volume forecasts, pricing strategies and business models.
* Conduct and consolidate relevant market and competitor intelligence.
* Support regional sales team with product expertise in customer dialogues and sales events.
Working at Volvo Energy is different
Welcome to a close-knit team!
We see ourselves as a fast-paced company within the Volvo Group, supported by our many great colleagues, we have the best of both worlds! We believe that work should be fun, stimulating, challenging and rewarding, but also have a meaning and a purpose to the individual. Trust and Results are two guiding principles for how we work together, and we are here to make a difference!
We will be a fairly small team that will grow with the business and therefore look for colleagues that thoroughly enjoy this entrepreneurial challenge, can hit the ground running and lead with passion, perform with purpose and transform with vision. Moreover, it will be essential you have a strong ability to form trustful relationships to effectively work with partners - inside and outside of the Volvo Group - in a cross-functional manner.
Qualifications likely required to be successful
* Previous experience of procurement, product management or business development of complex electrical or energy products/services.
* Genuine interest in energy transition and electrification.
* An understanding of the commercial case for battery energy storage systems across current and future markets.
* Proven ability to work in cross-functional and international teams.
* Excellent communication, negotiation, stakeholder management and presentation skills in both English and Swedish.
* Open-minded and secure in working in a rapidly changing organization and business environment.
* For this role, previous experience from sales, development or deployment of Battery Energy Storage Systems in Commercial and Industrial applications is highly valued.
The location for this position will be in our offices at CampX in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Ready for the next move?
Are you excited to bring your skills and disruptive ideas to the table? We can't wait to hear from you. Apply today!
Last application date: 10/18/2024
Feel free to contact me if you have further questions
Niklas Thulin
Head of BESS product offerniklas.thulin@volvo.com
Volvo Energy lives and leads the change in accelerating Volvo Group's electrification journey and driving circularity for a better tomorrow. We bring together people with who will work in a highly diverse, equal and inclusive global context with an entrepreneurial spirit where everyone is key and directly contributes to achieving our ambitions for wanted position: better for people - better for planet - better for business. Together - from individual success to collective significance! Ersättning
