Product Manager - Value Stream Manage Store Portfolio - Retail Tech
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-09-30
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here.
Sales is a global function within the H&M brand with the mission of growing and engaging our customer base, as well as growing and developing our sales channels. By holding the responsibility for our regions and bringing together expertise from both business and digital & tech perspectives, Sales plays a key role in delivering on our brand plan - to elevate H&M through product, experience, and brand providing aspirational fashion at an unbeatable price.
The mission of the Retail Unit at Sales is to grow and transform the portfolio by building exceptional store experiences - securing high productivity, financial resilience, and a strong brand. This is done through holistic retail strategies, fueled by tech innovation, and enabled through our global network of teams and partners.
Job Description
As a Product Manager, you master the basics of product development and project management - and most importantly - you are passionate about creating great tools for our end users. As a Product Manager within the Value Stream Manage store portfolio, you will play a pivotal role in defining strategy and driving the development of our internal tools that make it possible to manage and optimize our store portfolio, leverage data and tech solutions. You will work closely with Business Experts, Engineers, Data analysts and stakeholders across the company to develop the strategy, solutions, and tools to be used by our organization.
You will be collaborating in a global context where your contribution has a direct impact on our brand strategy and your days will include the following responsibilities:
Lead and manage a cross functional team to develop, implement, and manage our tools and methods used to manage, optimize, and follow up on our store portfolio.
Create exceptional value for customers and end users by deeply understanding their needs.
Define product vision, strategy, and roadmap, taking into consideration the evolving landscape of customer expectations and business needs.
Set and effectively communicate a clear product strategy and roadmap.
Research and stay up to date with industry trends, best practices, and emerging technologies.
Develop hypothesis-led business cases to outline the expected value from products and secure funding.
Collaborate with stakeholders to ensure vision and products align within brand strategy.
Align with other product managers to manage dependencies.
Responsible for product specific KPI's once solution enters production and communicate regular tracking to stakeholders.
Responsible for team planning, maintaining backlog and prioritizing the day-to-day work of the product team based on the given targets and KPIs.
Monitor and manage financial impact of decisions and priorities of the product team, be passionate about commercial outcome and value realization.
Qualifications
To be successful in this role, we also believe that you have a strong leadership presence, exceptional communication and relationship-building skills, a data-driven approach, and the ability to operate in a fast-paced environment. You have great skills in influencing others, at all levels within the organization and you can effectively communicate your ideas and drive change in a dynamic environment.
In addition to this, we are looking for someone who has:
A degree in engineering/business/economics or equivalent working experience relevant for the position.
Experience with development or working with tools and methods improving store space / store portfolio commerciality.
Strong understanding of customer centric models defining store channel value drivers.
Deep skills within area of systems, tools and routines enabling Store Portfolio Management and ability to communicate and explain this to various stakeholders.
Extensive experience within project management, product management, business development, or engineering with a curiosity towards product management.
Ability to build end-to-end product strategy, including definition of scope, roadmap, and KPIs and understand product development from ideation to release - measuring success in collaboration with regional and commercial teams.
Capable of gathering, analyzing, and understanding customer and business needs and understanding impact against product backlog and impact on team.
Able to clearly express the connections between larger business goals and small backlog items for team members.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to interpret data and translate insights into actionable product enhancements.
Proven track record of successfully delivering complex projects on time and within scope.
Experience from retail environment and extra merit if having worked in a Regional/market context.
Job Application
Ready to make your mark in the world of tech and fashion? If your experience, skills, and ambitions align with our values, we encourage you to apply for this exciting full-time opportunity as soon as possible or latest by October 11th, 2024. Simply attach your resume in ENGLISH - no need for a cover letter.
We're eagerly anticipating your application!
Diversity, Inclusion, and Innovation
At H&M Group, we're deeply committed to fostering a Diverse & Inclusive environment. We actively seek out qualified candidates regardless of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability, or age.
Our commitment to an inclusive workplace drives our dynamic and forward-thinking culture. Regardless of your background, origin, or preferences, your application is warmly welcomed. We value diverse perspectives and skills, and every applicant contributes to our vibrant, creative community. Join us and be part of the future we're building. Så ansöker du
