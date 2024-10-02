Product Manager - SAP Purchase to Pay in area Ship & Trade
2024-10-02
Company Description
H&M is on a journey to meet and exceed customer expectations today and tomorrow. Through collaboration, innovation and technology we challenge ourselves and the industry. Catering to the individual needs and desires of our millions of customers, our tech organisation delivers solutions throughout the entire value chain across the globe.
The Ship & Trade area is part of H&Ms IT delivery organisation Business Tech. We provide transparent, efficient, compliant and scalable solutions for the Ship & trade area that meet stakeholders demands of today while being future-proof. We explore new ways of working, have a customer focused mindset, embrace our strong values and develop products that make a meaningful impact to customers all over the world.
We are now looking for a Product Manager for team SAP Purchase to Pay. The mission of the team is to provide SAP based solutions for warehouse inbound processing as well as supplier invoicing. This includes many different types of process flows using both SAP ECC and SAP VIM solutions. The team scope sits in the core of the H&M IT landscape and stakeholders are found in many parts of the organisation, both within Production, Logistics and Accounting.
Job Description
To be successful in this role you need to have a drive and a can-do mindset. You need to strive for continuous improvement and be eager to build knowledge and stakeholder relations. If this describes you and you are a person interested SAP delivery within logistics and finance, you will find this position very exciting.
As a Product Manager at H&M, you will be:
leading a multi-competent and multi located agile product team with full accountability for the business and customer value delivered by your product.
mentoring and coaching the team members, demonstrating leadership and fostering an agile culture building a multi competent and efficient team.
defining the strategic vision for your product and create the product roadmap based on an understanding of the market and customer insights, as well as input from stakeholders across the company.
a collaboration and coordination champion, working closely with other tech teams, regions and other stakeholders throughout the company actively participating in initiatives beyond your product scope.
Setting the team roadmap and champion product vision. Ensure effective and on time deliveries.
Qualifications
You have great leadership skills and believe in a non-hierarchical culture of collaboration, transparency, safety, and trust. You are no stranger to giving feedback, providing inspiration and motivating others in their day-to-day work. The work is executed with a focus on value creation, growth and serving customers with full ownership and accountability. The goal is always to achieve outstanding customer value and business results.
In addition to this, we're looking for someone who has:
Seniority: extensive product experience and proficiency in core Product Management principles including prioritization, team leadership and stakeholder management.
Leadership: You are people skilled and have previous experience of successfully leading a system development team of at least 15 persons in an agile set up.
Agile way of working: You have an agile mindset and a deep understanding of agile principles that you have previously practiced
Functional background: You have good business understanding of logistics and supply chain processing or stock accounting and supplier invoicing.
English proficiency: Great communication skills in English, oral and written.
Technology: You have previous experience from leading teams delivering SAP solutions, SAP ECC (Required) and SAP VIM (Optional).
Additional Information
Are you ready to make your mark in the world of tech and fashion? If your experience, skills and ambitions align with our values, we encourage you to apply for this exciting full-time opportunity as soon as possible or latest 25th of October 2024 as interviews will be held continuously. This is a full-time position placed in Stockholm, Sweden.
At H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process that is why we kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that can easily trigger unintentional biases.
We're eagerly anticipating your application!
H&M Group is a value-driven company that is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability, or age. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-25
