Product Developtment Coordinator at Orkla House Care
Adding People AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Jönköping Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Jönköping
2025-01-07
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Adding People AB i Jönköping
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige
Why You Are Important
As a Product Development Coordinator at Orkla House Care, you will have the opportunity to work in a global environment, refining your expertise in product data management and process improvement. In this role, you will play a vital part in creating order and structure, enabling you to influence and enhance our workflows. Joining us means being part of an innovative company with strong values, where you can grow both professionally and personally. This role offers variety, cross-departmental collaboration, and experiences that will strengthen your career development.
This is Orkla House Care
Do you know that sense of accomplishment after completing a painting project? At Orkla House Care, we help our customers achieve that feeling every day by providing them with the best tools for their projects. We are a leading supplier of brushes, rollers, and other painting tools, as well as relevant consumables sourced through external partnerships. Orkla House Care is part of the Orkla ASA portfolio and employs approximately 750 people, with a turnover of around 1.5 billion NOK.
Our Culture
What is the secret to our success? Our people. At Orkla House Care, we take pride in our company and the products we create. We succeed through dedication, expertise, and bringing our whole selves to everything we do. If you are looking to join a close-knit team with opportunities for learning and growth, Orkla House Care is the place for you. Learn more about us at www.orklahousecare.com.
What the Role Entails
As a Product Development Coordinator, you will be responsible for creating and updating product specifications while ensuring our data and product workflows are handled efficiently and accurately. You will play a key role in our transition to a new PLM system, collaborating closely with colleagues in procurement and product development.
Key responsibilities:
Create and maintain product specifications and structures in our systems.
Collaborate with procurement to streamline product development workflows.
Act as a project consultant or team member in product development and change projects.
Ensure material and product data are up-to-date and accurate.
Support our innovation process and assist with the implementation of our new PLM system.
What We Are Looking For:
A relevant academic background in product development, engineering, or economics, or equivalent experience in creating product specifications or managing product data in a PLM system.
Previous experience in a relevant industry and similar role.
The ability to work independently and handle complexity and multiple tasks in parallel
Strong IT skills in Microsoft Office, beneficial with experience in SAP PLM and IFS.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken, as it is our primary working language.
Is This the Right Place for You?
We are looking for someone meticulous and structured, with an eye for detail and the ability to manage multiple tasks across a range of projects simultaneously. You thrive in a role that requires both independence and teamwork to achieve shared goals. A positive and solutions-oriented mindset is essential, and when challenges arise, you see them as opportunities for improvement. To succeed in this role, clear communication and comfort working in an international environment are key.
Good to Know
Full-time, permanent position
Location: Bankeryd (Jönköping) Sweden
You will report to: Peter Sandström, Product Development Manager
Please note that we review applications as they are submitted, so do not wait to send yours
For questions, contact recruitment consultant Elina Terne, +46 73-039 70 04 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Adding People AB
(org.nr 559161-8714)
553 17 JÖNKÖPING Arbetsplats
Addpeople Jobbnummer
9087797