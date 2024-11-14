Product Designer to H&M Kids Local Relevance
Job Description
Do you have a great passion for the Kids customer? Are you excited to join us on our ambitious journey creating the best ever Local Relevance products! Our customer is fashionable, highly trend sensitive, playful and creative and always moves at fast pace towards new trends. We expect you to be on the same page with them and a great chance to work in a team with a highly supportive and positive spirit!
Key Responsibilities
As Product Designer for Local Relevance you are responsible for designing and developing the exciting collections which also includes some occasional projects and limited edition drops for our dedicated Girl's customer 2-8 years old. You will work with a wide range of products from top to toe and can also include accessories and more. You work closely with the whole team, especially the product developer and production in creating collections towards our global markets in all selling channels. This is a role for a highly self driven designer who can manage work at high pace with many stakeholders and a variety of tasks and products over the year!
Qualifications
BA/MA degree in Fashion Design working as a Product designer today (or a very experienced junior who is ready to take the next step)
Strong at Adobe Creative Suite/illustrator and CLO 3D
A passion for and commercial understanding of H&M Kids customer and trends
Strong fashion trend knowledge and able to translate this into kids fashion products
A team player who thrives working at fast paced and in a diverse setting where a wide global cultural awareness is key
Organized and structured, able to work effectively with varied timelines and stakeholders simulatneously
Strong clear communicator
Very driven with high ability to take own initiatives and decisionmaking
English fluency (Swedish not necessary)
Additional Information
This is a full time permanent position starting as soon as possible at our H&M Head office in Stockholm working on site. If this sounds interesting and you fit the qualifications, apply as soon as possible and latest by 30th Nov, with CV and relevant portfolio work (pdf max 10mb/uploading). All documents should be in English. Please remember to include your fashion design portfolio with your application!
At H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Therefor we kindly ask you to not attach any cover letter in your application as they often contain information that could trigger unintentional biases. If currently an employee with H&M Group. Please remember to communicate with your closest manager when applying.
