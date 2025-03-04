Product Designer to H&M Kids 9-14yrs Nightwear, Underwear & Socks
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
Do you have a great passion for the Kids Girls and Boy's customer? Are you excited to join us on our ambitious journey creating the best ever products! Our customer is fashionable, highly trend sensitive, playful and creative and always moves at fast pace towards new trends. We expect you to be on the same page with them and a great chance to work in a team with a highly supportive and positive spirit!
As Product Designer you are responsible for designing and developing collections for our dedicated Kids Girls and Boys customers 9 -14 years old. You will work with a wide range of products within Nightwear, Underwear and Socks assortment.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You will be part of a fast-paced team environment and work with youthful, elevated fashion products that welcome everyone! Our team caters to the new generation of fashion customers and we are as fast moving as them, creating products in a dynamic environment! You will be working closely with the whole team, as well as with production in developing our collections towards all our global markets.
WHO YOU ARE
BA/MA degree in Fashion Design working as a Product Designer today
A passion for and understanding of our H&M Kids customer and trends
Strong fashion customer focus and commercial thinking
High knowledge of and work pace in Illustrator & Photoshop
CLO 3D and PLM work experience is meriting
Team player who thrives working in a fast paced and diverse setting where you contribute with your perspectives in a collaborative manner
Strong communicator
Organized and structured able to work effectively at high pace in an ever changing work environment
Driven with leadership experience
English fluency (Swedish not necessary)
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are. Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
If this sounds interesting and you fit the qualifications, apply here by 12th March 2025 with CV and design portfolio (pdf max 10mb/uploading). Assessments will start immediately.
The portfolio should include:
vision/trend mood boards
full design process, including sketching both by hand and digital
final collections/line ups from a variety of fashion design projects
All documents should be in English. This is a full time permanent position starting as soon as possible at our H&M Head office in Stockholm, Sweden working on site.
