Product designer to H&M Boys Collection Jersey & License
2024-09-23
Are you an experienced Designer who has a great passion for the Kids Boys customer? Do you enjoy working with elevating kids fashion products on a daily basis? Then this role might be for you, join us working in a positive and friendly team spirit bringing our worldwide customers the best ever Boys Collection offer!
About the role
As a Product Designer you are responsible for designing and developing the collections dedicated to the kids Boys target group ages 2-8 years old. You work with a wide range of our products within:
Fancy jersey trend based collections, all garment types
License collections including also woven, knit & denim
The role also involves work with our exciting Global Kids Campaigns and amazing Co-Labs!
You work closely with the whole team, as well as with production in developing our collections for all our global markets. We work with the whole overall look and have a high elevated fashion approach. At H&M Kids Boys we are ambitious and work in a supportive team spirit!
Qualifications
We are looking for you with a true passion for the boys customer and you have a clear fashion vision, high global fashion awareness and insight. You can deliver at fast pace and are experienced in working cross collaborative with your own and wider team, internal and external stakeholders. You are a driven designer who brings a positive, energetic, creative mindset that you can translate into playful fun and fashionable products.
We look for you with:
BA/MA degree in Fashion Design working as a Product designer today or a very experienced junior designer preferably having had product design responsibilities
Strong fast skills in Adobe Creative Suite and CLO 3D
A passion for and commercial understanding of our kids Boys customer
Strong clear spot on kids Boys fashion trend vision
Team player who thrives in a diverse setting and contribute with own perspectives
Organized, highly structured able to work effectively at high pace and can manage work for varied timelines parallel keeping the overall view at all times
Strong communicator
Driven with leadership experience, able to inspire others
English fluency (Swedish not necessary)
Additional information
This is a fulltime permanent position starting as soon as possible at our H&M Head office in Stockholm. If this sounds interesting and you fit the qualifications, apply by 6th Oct with CV and relevant portfolio work (pdf max 10mb/uploading). We will start assessments as soon as advertised.
The portfolio should include:
Fashion vision/mood boards
Full design process
Final collection line ups/overviews (and/or products)
Please show work from a variety of fashion design projects relevant for this role. all documents should be in English.
At H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Therefor we kindly ask you to not attach any cover letter/email with your application as they often contain information that could trigger unintentional biases. If you are a current employee: Please remember to communicate with your closest manager when applying.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experiences and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way.
