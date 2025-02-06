Product Designer H&M Baby Girls Woven and Knitwear - Temporary position
2025-02-06
Job Description
Do you have a great passion for the Baby Girls customer? Are you excited to join us on our ambitious journey creating the best ever Baby Girls Woven and Knitwear collections? These are fast-growing product groups and the customers love our fashionable, cute, playful and creative offer! We now look for you with the passion and ability to take the collections to the next level. Come work in our supportive, positive and creative team where the sky is the limit!
Key Responsibilities
As Product Designer you are responsible for designing and developing collections for our Baby Girls customer (6months-2years old). You will work with woven, knitwear and denim products like blouses, skirts, trousers, cardigans, sweaters and more. You work closely with the whole team including a junior designer, product developer, pattern maker etc, as well as with production in developing the collection towards all our global markets and selling channels.
Qualifications
We look for a driven product designer with a true passion for the Baby customer. You are positive, energetic, creative, and playful with a great eye for upcoming fashion trends for this customer group. You will contribute with updated fashion insights with fresh ideas, energy, creativity and a fully global perspective. We look for a team player with formal or informal leadership skills and abilities. You can prioritize well and work independently with many stakeholders and collaborators to varied time lines at a high pace.
You need to have:
BA/MA degree in Fashion Design
A minimum of 2-3 years' work experience as a product designer or a very experienced junior designer
Strong skills in Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, CLO 3D and preferably PLM system/s
A passion for and commercial understanding of the Baby customer and trends
Team player thriving working in a diverse setting where you contribute with your own perspectives
Organized, structured and efficient working at high pace in an ever-changing work environment
Inspiring and clear communicator
Very driven with high ability to take own initiatives and decision making, preferably with formal or informal leadership work experience
English fluency (Swedish not necessary)
Additional Information
This is a full time 1-year maternity leave starting May 2025, working at our H&M Head office in Stockholm. If this sounds interesting and you fit the qualifications, apply by 16th February with updated CV and portfolio work (pdf max 10mb/uploaded document). The portfolio should include vision/mood boards, full design process and final collections showing products from a variety of relevant fashion design projects. All documents should be in English.
At H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Therefor we kindly ask you to not attach any cover letter or email in your application as they often contain information that could trigger unintentional biases. If you are currently employed within the H&M Group: please remember to communicate with your closest manager when applying, and if you are currently permanently employed you will keep this status even if taking on this temporarily role.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experiences and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way.
