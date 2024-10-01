Product Designer For Hard Goods - H&m Home 12 Months
Job Description
Are you an experienced Interior Product Designer with an entrepreneurial spirit and a strong eye for timeless and qualitative H&M HOME products? Are creative and commercial opportunities something that thrills you? Do you want to be a part of a dynamic and fast paced team? We are looking for a driven, structured, and creative Product Designer to our Hard Decorative Products Assortment team at our head office in Stockholm.
As a Product Designer you are a key player in creating our on trend and commercially driven affordable H&M HOME collections. Our Hard Decorative products are for example pots, vases, candle holders, trays and more.
The role includes:
Set vision and goals for the collection together with the Product Manager
Responsible for analyzing and identifying future trends and key products in line with H&M HOME brand aesthetics and goals
Communicating ideas, sketches, and information for product design with production offices and suppliers globally
3D product modelling and rendering
Drive product development, checking and approving samples to achieve the best products for our customers
Trend and production travels
Qualifications
You share our passion for Hard Decorative interior products and have a strong entrepreneurial spirit and great interpersonal skills. You are motivated by a structured way of working and using your strategic commercial skills in a highly creative environment. You must also have:
BA/MA degree in 3D Product, Interior or Industrial Design or equivalent training
Minimum 2yrs work experience from this product design area and similar role
Broad technical and material knowledge for interior of hard goods
Excellent skills in 3D CAD software Rhinoceros & Keyshot as well as Illustrator & Photoshop
Strong illustration and drawing skills
A creative and trend visionary mindset with a strong passion for interior design
Commercial mindset and an understanding of our global H&M HOME customer
Good communication skills, a flexible attitude and capacity to adapt to fast changes
Highly organized, very structured and strong time management skills
Analytical problem solver able to keep the overview at all times
Excellent team player
Fluent in English (Swedish is not necessary)
Additional Information
Does this sound like you? Apply by submitting your CV and design portfolio in English by latest 7th Oct. But please note that we will start assessing candidates right away. At H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Therefor we kindly ask you to not attach any cover letter/email with your application as they often contain information that could trigger unintentional biases. This is a 12 months temporary role starting 1 Dec 2024 working on site at our head office in Stockholm. If you are a current employee: Please remember to communicate with your closest manager when applying.
Your hard decorative objects design portfolio should include:
Vision, mood boards and clear research process
Your design process (sketch book ideas, CAD drawings, design development and renders)
Final products/collections from a variety of projects
Ensure it is clearly presented preferably sent as pdf (max 10MB per uploaded document) or link/website
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experiences and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
Company Description
H&M HOME is a design driven global interior brand, offering contemporary décor and home accessories for every style and room. Made to inspire, the collections merge modern design and quality with affordable prices - enabling interior lovers across the world to create a personal home. Learn more about H&M HOME here Så ansöker du
