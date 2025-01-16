Product Designer/Collection Designer Assistant to H&M Kids Girls
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla formgivarjobb i Stockholm
2025-01-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Norrtälje
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
Are you a Product Designer or a very experienced Junior designer looking to develop? Do you have a great passion for the Kids Girls customer? We look for a Product Designer/Collection Design Assistant to join the biggest Kids department focused on girls 2-8years old. It's an exciting opportunity to join us on our ambitious journey creating the best ever Girls collections for our global markets!
Key Responsibilities
In this role you assist the Collection Designer in a variety of work tasks driving the whole collection with the team. It may also include supporting with work for the Kids marketing campaigns. The role involves all levels of work tasks, designing, admin, updating and preparing for collection meetings, driving changes and much cross functional communication. It is a no-prestige role for a driven fashion visionary designer with leadership skills who looks to develop even further in their design career! You will work close with our Kids Girls' Collection Designer.
Qualifications
BA/MA degree in Fashion Design working as a Product designer today (or a very experienced junior who is ready to take the next step)
Strong visionary fashion designer preferably from girls and/or womens products
A passion for H&M Kids Girls customer and trends
Strong in Adobe Creative Suite
Work experience from CLO 3D software
Highly organized and structured, able to work independently with varied changing timelines and many stakeholders simultaneously at high pace
Able to prioritize with ease in an efficient way of working
Very driven with high ability to take own initiatives and decisionmaking
Strong team player who is adaptable and flexible
You see the big picture at all times whilst also have attention to detail
Resilient and have the ability to stay calm in a high pace work setting
Clear communicator with great energy
Learning mindset and no prestige
English fluency (Swedish not necessary)
Additional Information
This is a full time 1year temporary position starting mid March 2025 at our H&M Head office in Stockholm. If this sounds interesting and you fit the qualifications apply latest by 26th January, with CV and portfolio (pdf max 10mb/uploaded document). All documents should be in English and assessments will start immediately!
Your design portfolio should include a variety of projects showing:
Fashion vision/mood boards
Full design process
Final collections/products
(please note we will only be able to assess applications including design portfolio)
At H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Therefor we kindly ask you to not attach any cover letter in your application as they often contain information that could trigger unintentional biases.
If you are currently employed with H&M Group: Please remember to communicate with your closest manager when applying. If you are currently permanently employed you will always keep this status even if temporarily taking on another role for a while.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experiences and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process..
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here:
We look forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46a (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9106460