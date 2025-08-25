Product Copywriter to Fashion Company in Stockholm
2025-08-25
Step into the world of fashion and marketing with this exciting opportunity to shape how products are presented across digital platforms and campaigns. Our client, a prominent player in the fashion industry, is seeking a talented Product Copywriter for a year-long assignment based in Stockholm. Working in a hybrid setup, you'll help define product narratives and deliver impactful messaging to customers worldwide.
This assignment if full-time between 08-Sep-2025 - 31-Aug-2026, based in the clients office in central Stockholm.
About the role: As a Product Copywriter, you will be responsible for crafting compelling product content that aligns with brand standards and drives customer engagement. You'll work within the marketing or content team, reporting to a Content or Copy Lead, and collaborate closely with translators, designers, and product specialists to ensure consistent messaging across markets.
Responsibilities:
Develop accurate and engaging product copy for web, mobile, and campaign channels
Deliver final master versions of product copy on schedule
Coordinate translation processes for product descriptions across various markets
Ensure all master copy is persuasive, legally compliant, and ethically sound
Maintain and evolve copy guidelines including tone of voice, SEO practices, and writing standards
About you: You're a meticulous and creative communicator with a strong background in writing for digital marketing or e-commerce. Your understanding of how words influence customer behavior, combined with a structured approach to content development, makes you ideal for this role. Experience in the fashion or textile sector is a plus, especially when it comes to describing product features with accuracy and flair.
Experience and skills:
Degree or formal training in written communication, journalism, marketing, or related field
Excellent command of English, both written and verbal
Strong attention to detail and grammar
Proven experience writing product or marketing copy, ideally for digital platforms
Familiarity with tone of voice, SEO principles, and content guidelines
Basic knowledge of textile materials or fashion terminology
Experience coordinating translations is a plus
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants.
