Product coordinator for engine assembly - Industrial Operations Asia
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2023-11-01
To become a global leader, the Traton Group is expanding into one of the world's largest markets for commercial vehicles - Asia. We're proud to announce that we'll be manufacturing the prestigious Scania truck at our advanced production plant in Rugao, our third facility.
As one part of this exciting project, we're establishing a Powertrain plant and are now searching for a skilled product coordinator to join our Engine Assembly project team. Your role will be crucial in shaping our processes and ensuring smooth organisation. We follow an agile approach, focusing our efforts on critical project tasks. Our work is fast-paced and enjoyable in a collaborative environment. Are you ready to join us on this exciting journey?
Your work assignment
As a Product Coordinator, you will have a cross-functional assignment by collaborating with R&D and P&L in the Product Development Process to ensure the assembly process according to agreed product and production targets, with regarding's to Work Environment (Scania Ergonomic Standard), Quality (risks/deviations) and Delivery (capacity, delivery flow). It is expected that you perform and lead digital product and process evaluations, therefore, it is highly appreciated if you have experience with Catia and Delmia.
You will act as the main point of contact to spread information about product and process changes triggered by Product Development Projects in engine assembly for SAS (China factory). You will be working with process-, quality- and logistic engineers for the process and designers and project leaders. This role includes having a broad contact network as it is the link that binds all distinct parts of the project together through product developments and introductions.
Main tasks:
• Be a driving force for a production-friendly product
• Anchor product changes within the relevant production process
• Contribute to the correct use of agreed working methods, methods and tools, and continuously develop and follow up working methods for trouble-free product introductions.
• Coordinate product changes with the AFR
• Share information regarding product updates relevant to SAS
• Act as a mentor for product knowledge within Industrial Operations Asia engine assembly project
• Identify and flag any deviations that can lead to quality disturbances, production disruptions, or any type of risks within operations
• Be the official member of CPL meeting with TRATON.
Your profile
Are you someone who thrives in dynamic, forward-moving environments and has the drive to make a difference? We're seeking a professional who can confidently navigate in a growing organisation, is not afraid to take initiative, and delivers results with precision and speed. As a solution-oriented individual who embraces a fast-paced work environment, you have courage and take ownership of your responsibilities. Building and maintaining a wide network of connections at all levels comes naturally to you. As well as demonstrating adaptability and resilience when confronted with changes or challenges.
Having a Bachelor 's or Master's degree, or equivalent knowledge, is required. It is advantageous if you bring competence and experience in assembly, Scania Ergonomic Standards, lean manufacturing, and product development. You need to be fluent in English, written and spoken.
Desirable attributes:
• Commitment and integrity
• Positive attitude and curiosity
• Effective communication and social skills
• Dedication to personal growth and development
The team consists of 13 individuals located in Brazil, China, and Sweden. We have different work experiences, cultural backgrounds, personalities, and interests. Every day, we leverage these differences as our greatest strengths, all united by a shared goal. We firmly believe that a diverse team is not only more enjoyable but also more successful. We value work-life balance, openness, and collaboration.
My leadership
I am a leader who strongly believes in servant leadership. To me, leadership is about supporting and promoting the success of my team members. I strive to be a mentor and a resource, and I will always put your needs and well-being first. By actively listening, exercising empathy, and fostering independence among my team members, I have worked to create a work environment where each individual feels encouraged to take initiative and make wise decisions. As a servant leader, I aim to build strong, autonomous teams that thrive and achieve their goals.
Work location
We are looking for an addition to our team in Södertälje but are also applying the possibility of having a flexible work location to suit the individual and the job better, business trips abroad and to China must be considered.
More information
For further information please contact Johan Paulsen, Manager - johan.paulsen@scania.com
Application
Your application should include a CV in English, a cover letter, and copies of your grades. Scania is using tests as a part of the recruitment process. Selections and interviews will be held during the application period. A background check may be done for this position. Apply via scania.com/career as soon as possible, but at the latest 12th of November 2023.
Job ID: 20235230
