Product Compliance Specialist/Project manager Forestry & Packaging
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2025-01-23
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here.
Job Description
Do you have experience of forestry compliance? Have you worked with Packaging compliance? Are you passionate about leading complex projects and getting involved in setting global strategies? Then read on!
Product Compliance department is part of the function "Product Offer Development and Support" in our Product organization.
Product Compliance is responsible for setting legal requirements and routines for all products sold by the H&M Group, in all countries and channels in line with local legislation and a precautionary principle. This includes product safety, labelling, chemical, and physical test demands. By supporting several parts of our business with our expertise, we contribute to the overall customer experience.
We are eager to bring a Compliance Specialist/Project manager - Forestry & Packaging onboard with the priority to improve and implement the current Global Forestry Compliance System and setting new forestry related routines and goals connected to forestry legislation. While Forestry is the main focus in this role, we also plan for this role to be overall project manager for Packaging Compliance.
Responsibilities:
Monitor current and upcoming compliance regulations within area of responsibility (e.g. Regulation on de-forestation free products); evaluate the information, set the importance for the H&M Group together with stakeholders.
Ensure that all relevant stakeholders are well-informed about the requirements within your area of responsibility, enabling them to implement these effectively and ensure compliance with current and upcoming legislation.
Secure compliance for timber, timber related (e.g. paper) and non-timber (e.g. bamboo) products with legal (EUDR, Lacey Act, Australia Illegal logging Prohibition) requirements including conducting timber compliance risk assessments.
Together with the Global Sustainability team, manage global & regional projects and strategies to develop the H&M Group forestry agenda.
Provide training and support to other business teams within the H&M Group to ensure all stakeholders are up to date with compliance requirements.
Being speaking partner (POC) on behalf of Product compliance in the organization connected to legislations in scope.
Cooperate with relevant external parties like working groups, standardization organizations, authorities and NGO's.
Qualifications
We believe you are a communicative and driven team player who enjoys working with a variety of people, in an international environment. You are solutions-focused, curious, and structured with a collaborative "can-do" approach and an eye for detail. You have a goal-oriented mindset and are eager to find great ways to drive results and have an impact.
To be successful in this role, you will have:
A university degree in forestry, sustainability, engineering or equivalent.
At least 2 years work experience within forestry regulations / compliance.
Strong project management skills and experience in managing complex strategic projects across multiple functions and stakeholders.
Understanding and knowledge within supply chain and production, preferably in Furniture, Textile or Packaging.
Good knowledge of Global Timber Compliance regulations (e.g. US Lacey Act, EUDR).
Experience in Packaging compliance regulations PPWR (Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation) e.g. Design requirements.
Experience in reading and evaluating regulations.
Fluency in English, written and spoken.
Additional Information
This is a permanent position based in Stockholm. If you feel that your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your resume in English by 7th February.
Location: Marievik (M28) Årstaängsvägen, Stockholm
Diversity, Inclusion, and Innovation
At H&M Group, we're deeply committed to fostering a Diverse & Inclusive environment. We actively seek out qualified candidates regardless of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability, or age.
Our commitment to an inclusive workplace drives our dynamic and forward-thinking culture. Regardless of your background, origin, or preferences, your application is warmly welcomed. We value diverse perspectives and skills, and every applicant contributes to our vibrant, creative community. Join us and be part of the future we're building.
Our Offer
At H&M Group, you're not just joining a team - you're joining a value-driven culture and an expansive tech network. Enjoy perks like staff discount cards, flexible work arrangements, wellness benefits, parental support, and more. Here, you're encouraged to be yourself, experiment, and chart your own growth path. As you flourish, so do we, with opportunities to create tangible impacts and shape the future.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-07
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan (visa karta
)
103 16 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9119948