Product Communicator
Meet a Group international AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Uppsala
2024-06-16
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Meet a Group international AB i Uppsala
, Sigtuna
, Enköping
, Upplands Väsby
, Upplands-Bro
eller i hela Sverige
Jobbify är en jobbplattform för vassa kandidater.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
Who we are and what we do:
At Viedoc, we design engaging software that modernizes clinical research so that necessary treatments can reach the people who need them faster.
We accomplish this by combining technology and a creative design to streamline, automate and simplify conventional processes within clinical research. Simply put, Viedoc makes every aspect of a clinical study a bit smoother, resulting in greater discoveries that make a difference, and has the potential to improve lives.
Real change means challenging the status quo - our driving force since we started almost two decades ago. In everything we do, we work for a healthier world, searching for better, more efficient solutions that answer to the needs of both our users and humanity.
What you will do and why:
At Viedoc we are continuously growing and we want our clients to excel while using our platform, maximizing the value they can get out of our product. That means that we are looking for another Product Communicator to join the team. We are looking for a person that would help us develop our business, introducing new ideas and energy.
This means you:
Maintain and write new content for the product documentation: such as user guides, specification, and marketing material.
Work closely with our System Development and Support teams: discuss labelling and human factors (accessibility and user interface issues) and help formulate user training.
Become an expert in specific parts of the system - able to synthesize complex and abstract topics into easy-to-understand instructions.
As a professional, we would like you to have:
Minimum of 2 years of relevant work experience and/or relevant university education.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English
As a person, we would like you to be:
A flexible, responsible, team-player who likes to have a central role, supporting both colleagues and customers.
A structured, organized, and self-driven professional who motivates themselves and others
We would even appreciate it if you have:
Experience in software development: agile processes and workflows.
Knowledge of clinical trials.
Experience with building reusable document structures.
Industry
eClinical, Software, Pharmaceutical, Biotech, Medical Device, Consumer Health
Interested?
If you want to join our awesome team, apply for the job! Do you want to know more? Feel free to reach out to the team member responsible for this role below. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Meet a Group international AB
(org.nr 559191-1747), https://jobbify.se Arbetsplats
Meet a Groups kund Jobbnummer
8751502