Product Area Manager - Shape the future of EdTech at IST
IST Group AB
2025-07-02
, Mörbylånga
, Borgholm
, Nybro
, Torsås
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos IST Group AB i Kalmar
, Växjö
, Ydre
, Värnamo
, Kristianstad
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to make a real difference?
At IST, you'll have the opportunity to lead the development of digital products that shape the future of education - every single day. We're looking for a strategic and driven Product Area Manager who wants to combine technology, leadership, and innovation in a role where AI plays a central part.
About the role
As a Product Area Manager (PAM) at IST, you will be responsible for the product strategy and roadmap for a defined product area. You will lead and support 2-4 cross-functional development teams, including Product Owners and Business Analysts.
This role is key to aligning business needs with product outcomes. You will work closely with our Business Regions to gather market insights, prioritize high-value initiatives, and ensure delivery of a successful roadmap.
At IST, we are actively exploring and applying AI-powered tools and capabilities in our product development. As PAM, you will help identify opportunities where AI can create value for users - such as improving automation, enhancing user experiences, and enabling data-driven decision support for schools and municipalities. You'll help guide the roadmap so that AI is used responsibly, ethically, and meaningfully in the educational context.
Your main responsibilities will include:
Defining and prioritizing the product-area roadmap
Organizing themes, features, and milestones to balance short-term delivery with long-term strategy
Leading and coaching a cross-functional team of 10-25 people
Supporting Product Owners in backlog management and stakeholder engagement
Overseeing the product area's financials and maintaining sustainable product economics
Turning market and customer insights into clear, actionable product plans
Identifying and evaluating opportunities for applying AI technologies in your product area
About you
We believe the right candidate brings a blend of leadership, strategic thinking, and a hands-on product mindset. You are passionate about technology and education - and curious about how AI can be used to solve real problems in smarter ways.
We're looking for someone with:
A relevant Bachelor's or Master's degree
At least 5 years of experience in product management or a similar leadership role
Strong leadership and coaching skills with a track record of motivating cross-functional teams
Deep understanding of Agile ways of working
Analytical mindset and the ability to make data-driven decisions
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills
Familiarity with the opportunities of AI in digital product development is a strong plus
A passion for education and creating meaningful user experiences
The ability to speak and write fluently in both Swedish and English
About IST
At IST, we develop digital solutions that make education better - for students, teachers, school leaders, and society as a whole. With decades of experience in the education sector, we are trusted by thousands of schools across the Nordics and beyond. We value long-term partnerships, smart technology, and making a real difference in everyday learning.
Apply
We offer a full-time, permanent position based preferably at our office in Växjö. Please submit your application via http://career.ist.com
no later than 31 of august. In your application, we kindly ask you to briefly answer the following three questions:
What do you believe you would contribute in this role that makes you a strong candidate?
What inspired you to apply for this position?
How does your experience align with the key requirements of the role?
If you have any questions about the position or the recruitment process, feel free to contact HR@ist.com
or our Head of Product Area Management: rasmus.rasmussen@ist.com
Please note that background checks may be part of our recruitment process.
We review applications on an ongoing basis, but due to the holiday season, our response might take a little longer than usual. Don't wait to apply, though - we're looking forward to hearing from you!
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare IST Group AB
(org.nr 556254-0806), https://www.ist.com Arbetsplats
IST Jobbnummer
9414432