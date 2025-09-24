Product Application Engineer (PAE) - Medium Voltage
2025-09-24
Product Application Engineer (PAE) - Digital Power Medium Voltage Portfolio
Location: Nordic Region (Focus: Sweden & Denmark)
Your Mission
As a Product Application Engineer (PAE) in Schneider Electric's Digital Power team, you'll be the technical bridge between our innovative medium voltage solutions and our key customers in the power and grid sector. You'll empower utilities, TSOs, and DSOs to modernize their infrastructure-driving the energy transition through digitization, decarbonization, and electrification.
What You'll Do
* Consultative Pre-Sales (50%)
Partner with Key Account Managers and Offer Sales Specialists to support tenders and customer engagements. Guide customers through technical specifications, focusing on medium voltage products and SCADA systems.
* Training & Value-Added Services (40%)
Deliver targeted training to end users and partners, ensuring they get the most from our Digital Power Medium Voltage portfolio. Collaborate with the Offer Manager to tailor training using the latest tools and materials. Provide billable value-added services as needed.
* Technical Support (10%)
Act as a technical expert for Level 1 and 2 support, working closely with our Customer Care Center. Clearly communicate when support transitions to billable services.
Your Expertise
* Degree in Electrical Engineering or equivalent experience with medium voltage systems
* Hands-on experience in pre-sales, after-sales, installation, or consulting-especially with protection relays, arc flash protection, or RTUs
* Fluent in Swedish and English, with strong communication and customer-facing skills
* In-depth knowledge of local substation standards
* Collaborative, proactive, and open-minded approach
* Comfortable in a multinational, cross-border environment
* Self-driven, with a passion for technical excellence and customer success
Why Schneider Electric?
* Impact: Play a key role in the energy transition, helping customers modernize and future-proof their operations.
* Growth: Join a dynamic, supportive team with opportunities for professional development.
* Innovation: Work with cutting-edge digital power solutions in a global leader in energy management.
Team & Reporting
You'll be part of the Digital Power commercial team for the Nordic & Baltic region, focusing on Sweden. You'll report to Frederik Moeller (Denmark) and collaborate closely with Power System Sweden, led by Andreas Hamping (Stockholm).
Ready to help shape the future of energy? Apply now and join us on our mission to make energy safer, smarter, and more sustainable!
Looking to make an IMPACT with your career?
When you are thinking about joining a new team, culture matters. At Schneider Electric, our values and behaviors are the foundation for creating a great culture to support business success. We believe that our IMPACT values - Inclusion, Mastery, Purpose, Action, Curiosity, Teamwork - starts with us.
IMPACT is also your invitation to join Schneider Electric where you can contribute to turning sustainability ambition into actions, no matter what role you play. It is a call to connect your career with the ambition of achieving a more resilient, efficient, and sustainable world.
We are looking for IMPACT Makers; exceptional people who turn sustainability ambitions into actions at the intersection of automation, electrification, and digitization. We celebrate IMPACT Makers and believe everyone has the potential to be one.
Become an IMPACT Maker with Schneider Electric - apply today!
EUR36 billion global revenue
• 13% organic growth
150 000+ employees in 100+ countries
#1 on the Global 100 World's most sustainable corporations
You must submit an online application to be considered for any position with us. This position will be posted until filled.
Schneider Electric aspires to be the most inclusive and caring company in the world, by providing equitable opportunities to everyone, everywhere, and ensuring all employees feel uniquely valued and safe to contribute their best. We mirror the diversity of the communities in which we operate, and 'inclusion' is one of our core values. We believe our differences make us stronger as a company and as individuals and we are committed to championing inclusivity in everything we do.
