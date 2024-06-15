Producer with a passion for making videogames
2024-06-15
At Windup Games in Umeå, we're on the lookout for a dynamic Producer to join our quest in crafting the next gaming masterpiece! Dive into the heart of game development, where you'll be the guiding star for our talented team. We need someone with boundless energy, killer soft skills, and a knack for turning ideas into reality. Picture yourself spotting risks like a pro and conjuring up plans to conquer them-all while having a blast in our office oasis!
Join us at Windup, where we're all about games, people, and fun! We're committed to fair play, offering perks like regulated hours, wellness benefits, and healthcare insurance. Ready to embark on this adventure?
We're on the lookout for someone who:
Can hoist the flag in Umeå, Sweden, ready to join our gaming stronghold.
Has battled through the production trenches, preferably shipping at least two games or navigating multiple unshipped projects.
Masters the art of production timelines like a seasoned hero.
Thrives on being hands-on, leading the charge in bringing our games to life.
Stays cool under pressure, keeping the team on track during the most intense battles.
Embraces autonomy, seizing the initiative to conquer challenges alongside the team.
Bonus points if you:
Commandeer strong soft skills
Act as the bridge between our diverse team disciplines, fostering harmony across the realm.
Possess an eye for detail and the diplomacy to navigate tough conversations like a seasoned diplomat.
Sound like your kind of adventure? This is a full-time, permanent position after probationary period.
The journey begins when you're ready-so why wait? Submit your application in Swedish or English today and join us on our quest! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-10
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Meet a Group international AB
Meet a Groups kund
