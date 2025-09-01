Procurement / Supply Chain Specialist to Life Science company in Uppsala
Academic Resource AB Uppsala / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Uppsala
2025-09-01
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Resource AB Uppsala i Uppsala
Academic Resource is searching for a Procurement/ Supply Chain Specialist to Life Science company in Uppsala.
The job is a fulltime consultancy assignment, for 6 months initially with good opportunities for extension.
Location in Uppsala.
Start as soon as possible.
Description of the department:
Strategic Sourcing- Hardware solution; manages all suppliers directly and navigates internally with set sourcing strategy.
Description of the role / job tasks:
• You will work in close collaboration with internal departments such as Strategic Sourcing, Trade operations & Product Stewardship organisation.
• Externally you will collaborate with Domestic and International Suppliers.
• Core subject will be to collect required information needed to declare Imports to US and to establish the correct applicable Tariff for each product.
• Presenting and communicating regularly current status and progress.
Qualifications:
• Bachelor or Master degree, (Logistics or Project management or equivalent experience,
• 3 to 5 years of relevant work experience in Sourcing or Project leader position Demonstrated project management .
• Fluent in English
• ERP & Design-database proficiency (preferably Oracle, Magic) Advanced MS Office skills and experience in using reporting tools such as QlikSense
Soft skills:
• Self sufficient
• Great communication skills
• Quick learner
• Open minded
About Academic Resource:
Academic Resource is the recruitment and staffing company for academics with experience. We have extensive experience in Leasing, Recruitment and Interim Management in the service sector. Our business areas are Life Science, Economics & Finance, and HR. We operate in the service sector and mainly in Stockholm & Uppsala.
As a consultant at Academic Resource you are offered:
• Benefits such as occupational pension, health care allowance and parental pay.
• An authorized staffing company, which means much greater security, as you are covered by the terms of the collective agreement for, for example, salary, insurance, pension and vacation.
• A dedicated consultant manager who is available and keeps in constant contact with you and the client companies throughout your employment, who ensures that you enjoy and develop in your workplace!
• Opportunity to develop through learning on the job as well as in varied roles at interesting client companies.
Application:
Selection and interviews will be ongoing. The position may be filled before the last day of application therefore we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
Mark your application with reference number: CPS0925
Do you have any questions? Do not hesitate to contact us by email at: rekrytering.lifescience@academicresource.se
Please note that we do not accept applications via email.
we take you further Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "CPS0925". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Resource AB
(org.nr 556649-0917) Arbetsplats
Academic Resource AB Uppsala Jobbnummer
9486262