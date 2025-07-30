Procurement / Supply Chain / Expediting to Life Science company in Uppsala
2025-07-30
Academic Resource is searching for a Procurement / Supply Chain / Expediting - Lead to a Life Science company in Uppsala.
The job is a fulltime consultancy assignment, for 6 months initially with good opportunities for extension.
Location in Uppsala.
Start as soon as possible.
Description of the department:
Current team consists of 7 team members and a director.
2 Associates in USA, 1 associate in France, 4 Associates in Uppsala
Experience in sourcing varies across the team
Industry experience varies across the team
Description of the role / job tasks:
• Manage the full procurement lifecycle for chemicals, including sourcing, RFQs, negotiation, and supplier performance management for a pool of suppliers
• Collaborate with R&D, QA, Regulatory, and Production teams to identify and qualify suppliers for specialty chemicals and reagents
• Deliver tangible results in KPI like cost reduction, VAVE, AWT, OTD, NWC. Sustainability etc
• Negotiate pricing, lead times, and supply agreements with global suppliers to ensure cost-effective and compliant sourcing.
• Conduct supplier audits and site-visits to assess compliance, production capabilities, and quality systems. Support SQA agreements
• Develop and implement sourcing strategies using tools like the Kraljic Matrix to manage risk and optimize spend
• Ensure compliance with industry regulations (e.g., REACH, ISO) and internal quality standards
• Participate in Kaizens, workshops to drive tangible sourcing value in DBS way
• Coordinate with logistics and regulatory teams for the safe and timely delivery of hazardous and temperature-sensitive materials.
• Analyze procurement data and KPIs (e.g., cost savings, OTD, AWT) to drive continuous improvement.
• Support new product development (NPD) using standard work in NPD and sourcing novel chemicals and intermediates.
• Act as the escalation point for supplier issues, resolving quality, delivery, and compliance concerns.
• Participate in S&OP meetings and contribute to demand planning and supply continuity strategies.
• Monitor global chemical markets and regulatory changes to proactively adjust sourcing strategies.
Qualifications:
• Bachelor's degree in Chemistry, Chemical Engineering, chemical technology, Science
• Masters degree in management (MBA, MS, MTech)
• Minimum 6 years of experience in direct procurement, strategic sourcing, GMP, regulated chemical supply markets, regulatory requirements and sourcing best practices.
• Life Sciences, Biotech, or Pharmaceutical industry experience preferred.
• Willingness to travel domestically and internationally as needed
• Fluent in English, both verbally and in writing.
• Experience with ERP systems (e.g., SAP, Oracle) and procurement analytics tools
• Excellent skills in Excel and Powerpoint
Accredited:
• PMP, Procurement Certifications
Soft skills:
• Self-motivated and able to work independently
• Excellent negotiation, communication, and cross-functional collaboration skills.
About Academic Resource:
Academic Resource is the recruitment and staffing company for academics with experience. We have extensive experience in Leasing, Recruitment and Interim Management in the service sector. Our business areas are Life Science, Economics & Finance, and HR. We operate in the service sector and mainly in Stockholm & Uppsala.
As a consultant at Academic Resource you are offered:
• Benefits such as occupational pension, health care allowance and parental pay.
• An authorized staffing company, which means much greater security, as you are covered by the terms of the collective agreement for, for example, salary, insurance, pension and vacation.
• A dedicated consultant manager who is available and keeps in constant contact with you and the client companies throughout your employment, who ensures that you enjoy and develop in your workplace!
• Opportunity to develop through learning on the job as well as in varied roles at interesting client companies.
Application:
Selection and interviews will be ongoing. The position may be filled before the last day of application therefore we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Mark your application with reference number: CPE0725
Do you have any questions? Do not hesitate to contact us by email at: rekrytering.lifescience@academicresource.se
Please note that we do not accept applications via email.
