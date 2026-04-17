Procurement Specialist to Life Science Company in Umeå
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2026-04-17
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Academic Resource is searching for a Procurement / Planner / Supply Chain Specialist to Life Science Company in Umeå.
The job is a fulltime consultancy assignment, for 1 year initially with good opportunities for extension.
Location in Umeå.
Start as soon as possible.
Description of the department:
CE (Custom Engineering) Umeå is an organization within the Life Sciences business area. The department specializes in the design and delivery of customized bioprocess hardware, where each customer order is managed as a distinct project. The work performed in the department is highly project based and customer driven, covering engineering, configuration, sourcing, and delivery of tailored solutions. Projects often vary in scope, complexity, and technical requirements, requiring close coordination between engineering, procurement, production, and other internal stakeholders. Key challenges include managing multiple parallel customer projects, handling customized requirements, ensuring availability of materials, and meeting demanding timelines and quality standards. Due to the customized nature of the products, planning accuracy, structured processes, and effective cross functional collaboration are essential. The overall goals of the department are to deliver high quality, customer specific solutions on time and within agreed scope, while maintaining efficiency, compliance, and continuous improvement in project execution and operational processes.
The team is a cross functional group with mixed seniority, including senior managers, experienced specialists and supporting roles. Most team members have an engineering education and strong technical backgrounds. The team combines strategic and operational responsibilities and is accustomed to structured ways of working. Working styles range from analytical and detail oriented to pragmatic and delivery focused. Diversity in experience, competencies, and perspectives supports effective problem solving and decision making.
Description of the role / job tasks:
The Procurement Specialist is responsible for planning, preparing, and executing procurement activities related to the project. The role covers the purchasing of materials, products and services in accordance with project requirements, timelines and applicable procurement processes.
Key responsibilities include:
• Planning and coordinating procurement activities to support project delivery.
• Purchasing materials, products, and services in line with specifications, budgets, and schedules.
• Managing procurement related activities connected to inventory, warehousing, and material availability.
• Ensuring accurate pricing, ordering, and transaction handling.
• Maintaining and updating procurement, material, and transactional data in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Product Data Management (PDM) systems.
• Supporting data accuracy, reporting, and traceability related to procurement and materials.
• Collaborating with internal stakeholders to align procurement activities with project needs. The role requires a structured, detail oriented approach and close coordination with project teams and other relevant functions to ensure efficient and compliant procurement execution.
Qualifications:
• University degree in Engineering, Supply Chain Management, Business Administration, or equivalent relevant education.
• Experience in procurement of materials, products, and/or services within projects or operational environments.
• Experience working with ERP systems in a procurement or supply chain context.
• Understanding of inventory, warehousing and purchasing processes.
• Experience from industrial, manufacturing, engineering, or technical environments.
• Proficiency in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
• Practical experience working in ERP systems.
• Ability to handle procurement transactions and data with high accuracy.
Meritorious:
• Master's degree or specialized education in procurement, logistics, or operations.
• Experience from project based organizations.
• Experience working in larger or global organizations.
• Experience with structured sourcing or supplier coordination
Soft skills:
The role requires a structured and detail oriented individual with a strong sense of responsibility. Accuracy and reliability are essential due to the transactional and data driven nature of the work. The ideal candidate is proactive, organized and able to manage multiple tasks in parallel. Good collaboration and communication skills are important, as the role involves close interaction with project teams and stakeholders. A pragmatic and solution focused mindset is desirable to ensure progress and timely delivery in a project environment.
About Academic Resource:
Academic Resource is the recruitment and staffing company for academics with experience. We have extensive experience in Leasing, Recruitment and Interim Management in the service sector. Our business areas are Life Science, Economics & Finance, and HR. We operate in the service sector and mainly in Stockholm & Uppsala.
As a consultant at Academic Resource you are offered:
• Benefits such as occupational pension, health care allowance and parental pay.
• An authorized staffing company, which means much greater security, as you are covered by the terms of the collective agreement for, for example, salary, insurance, pension and vacation.
• A dedicated consultant manager who is available and keeps in constant contact with you and the client companies throughout your employment, who ensures that you enjoy and develop in your workplace!
• Opportunity to develop through learning on the job as well as in varied roles at interesting client companies.
Application:
Selection and interviews will be ongoing. The position may be filled before the last day of application therefore we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
Mark your application with reference number: CPS0426
Do you have any questions? Do not hesitate to contact us by email at: rekrytering.lifescience@academicresource.se
Please note that we do not accept applications via email.
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Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "CPS0426". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Resource AB
(org.nr 556649-0917) Arbetsplats
Academic Resource Jobbnummer
9862222