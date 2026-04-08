Process Excellence Specialist in Logistics for BSH Northern Europe
BSH Home Appliances AB / Logistikjobb / Solna Visa alla logistikjobb i Solna
2026-04-08
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos BSH Home Appliances AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Södertälje
, Nykvarn
eller i hela Sverige
Process Excellence Specialist in Logistics for BSH Northern Europe
BSH Home Appliances is a global leader in the home appliance industry, committed to creating innovative solutions that enhance the quality of life at home. BSH Northern Europe oversees the Nordic countries as well as Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. We take pride in offering top-quality brands, including Bosch, Siemens, NEFF, and Gaggenau.
If you are passionate about operational efficiency and eager to contribute your expertise in logistics, join us in shaping the future of home appliances at the BSH-operated warehouse in Nykvarn.
In your role as Process Excellence Specialist, you will identify and deliver end-to-end improvements, lead complex cross-functional projects, and drive the implementation of lean methods and data-driven decision making.
YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES
Your success will be defined by:
Successful improvement initiatives
Timely completion of projects within scope and targets
You will achieve these by:
Act as change agent and multiplier for continuous improvement
Support the end-to-end continuous improvement process
Analyze data and carry out direct observations to identify root causes and opportunities
Map processes, create flow charts and gap analyses to define improvement scope
Conduct time and method studies on the shop floor
Manage and deliver "projects" and "optimization initiatives"
Lead and guide AI adoption to support automation
Facilitate and collaborate with cross functional stakeholders
YOUR PROFILE
Degree in industrial engineering or similar
Broad knowledge of logistics with deep understanding of warehouse and transport processes
Proven experience leading continuous improvement projects and workshops
Expertise in lean and six-sigma tools, method and time study techniques
Analytical ability, agile and proactive mindset with excellent problem-solving skills
Proficient in office suite (Excel, PowerPoint, Word, Visio)
Experience applying AI/advanced analytics
SAP-S4 Hana modules (preferred): TMS/TM invoicing, LMC, WM/EWM, ITM, data tables
Fluent in English, Nordic language is a plus
Application
For more information about the role, please feel free to contact Sercan Eminoglu, Head of Process Excellence, mailto:sercan.eminoglu@bshg.com
. We welcome applications on an ongoing basis and may close this recruitment process as soon as we find a suitable candidate. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Job-120260". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare BSH Home Appliances AB
(org.nr 556201-4182), https://jobtip.com
Svetsarvägen 10, S-171 41 Solna (visa karta
)
171 41 ÖREBRO Arbetsplats
BSH Home Appliances Kontakt
Sercan Eminoglu Sercan.Eminoglu@bshg.com Jobbnummer
9843349