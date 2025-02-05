Process Engineer Food - eager to learn and grow in the role
Afry AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Malmö Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Malmö
2025-02-05
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Afry AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Helsingborg
, Hässleholm
, Kristianstad
eller i hela Sverige
Our Business Area Food & Pharma is a prioritized area within AFRY, with competence primarily within the Food & Life Science sector. We are working in different countries, to help our customers re-adjust to a sustainable future, new demands, and to build completely new facilities, which in the long run will improve people's health and standard of living!
At AFRY we have an inclusive and open culture, where we want everyone to feel comfortable bringing their whole self to the table. We believe in the power of differences and have a strong team-spirit. We share ideas, challenge and support each other and try to bring out the best in each other. We value competence development. In our AFRY Academy you will find a broad platform of interesting educations.
We offer you a work environment, where freedom and responsibility are key words. Work-life balance is important to us. We offer a competitive benefit package when it comes to pension solutions, vacation, wellness contribution, parental leave, social activities for our employees (membership in Club AFRY), beneficially priced cabins and much more. Of course, we have collective agreements.
Are you an Process Engineer ready to grow and develop together with our customers in the food industry?
Then you might be our new colleague in our Food team in Malmö!
Within our business area Food, we are a devoted process team, working with our customers in the region and sometimes internationally. Our customers appreciate our excellence within the food segment and we are trusted a variety of interesting projects, such as developing, building and commissioning plants.
We are a team of curious Project Managers and Process Engineers working together with customers within the food industry. You will belong to our Malmö office, but work in customer projects in Sweden and could also be around the globe.
As Process Engineer you will grow and develop within areas such as:
Concept studies
Process optimization
Project management
Inhouse projects as well as projects in our customer's organization
Design parts of as well entire processes
Procurement of material
Planning and documentation
The role can also include Technical Project Leader assignments for more experienced Process Engineers. Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REF11370F". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Afry AB
(org.nr 556120-6474) Arbetsplats
Afry Jobbnummer
9145744