Principal Engineer
2024-06-09
About Brite
Brite Payments is a leading open banking-powered account to account (A2A) payment provider of instant payments and instant payouts. We provide a convenient transaction experience for consumers and reduce the risk in the payment process for merchants. Founded in Stockholm in 2019, Brite is committed to providing the best possible payment solution for everyone involved in a transaction.
The team behind Brite has worked with launching the first-generation of fintech companies before founding Brite. We know the market landscape, technologies, opportunities, and challenges. Now we channel all those experiences into developing modern solutions that will benefit both merchants and end-users.
Want to join us on our journey? The future is brite!
What you will do
At Brite you will be responsible for building, managing, and communicating our architectural
vision and our technical roadmap. You will do this together with representatives from the
engineering teams / domains, together you form the architectural council.
In this role you will need to be hands-on and have a keen understanding of the work that the
engineers are doing. You will also be a natural contact point for the Product team and other
stakeholders who need to understand how our systems work and how we can optimize our
roadmaps for maximum business value.
Your responsibilities will include
Heading up the Architectural council taking responsibility for their internal work process, how teams will interact with them, and the tools necessary to be successful in this mission.
Accountability for keeping the Architectural Vision updated, communicated and feasible.
Accountability for keeping the Technical Roadmap updated, moving and reported back on.
Being a spokesperson and ambassador for technical collaboration between departments.
Take responsibility in technical projects that are across multiple engineering teams.
Reporting on KPIs relating to Architecture and high level Technical matters for Engineering Leadership and other stakeholders in the company.
With that said, you will be a vital part of the next fintech unicorn!
Are you a brite mind?
You are a leader with a solid technical background in modern development. You have
experience from managing or facilitating technical collaborations between teams and
departments. In the past you have had formal leadership roles such as Tech Lead, Development
Manager or as an Architect. You have experience collaborating in creating Architectural visions
and how to communicate them to the relevant stakeholders. You are a developer at heart!
Need to have experience
Been in formal technical leadership roles in the past, such as Tech Lead, Architect or
similar.
Been part of or had architectural responsibility, such as managing an Architectural vision.
Familiar with common architectural frameworks and tools.
Having worked extensively with cloud infrastructure.
Strong communicator with both technical and non technical people.
Previous experience as a senior developer working in agile work methods.
10+ years of professional work experience.
Good to have experience
Google Cloud Platform.
Micro Service Architecture.
Experience with Python/JavaScript
Fintech or banking backgrund.
OLTP Systems.
What we offer
An optimistic, caring, and inclusive culture where we want you to be yourself
A dynamic, fast-paced, and innovative environment where you will have the possibility to make an impact from your first day onwards
A flat organization, friendly colleagues, and fast decision-making
An environment where we start small and learn fast to do big things
A team that cares about sharing, collaborative work, and prestigelessness... and you will be part of a growing team of fun and skilled people
Do you want to learn more about our recruitment process? Here you can read about the hiring flow and find answers to the most frequently asked questions.
